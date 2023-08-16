Highlights Cameron Archer faces interest from Sheffield United and Luton Town, but Leeds United could be a potential destination for the 21-year-old forward.

Carlton Palmer believes that Archer would be a fantastic addition to Leeds United's squad and could score 20 goals in the Championship.

Leeds' pursuit of Archer could be crucial for their competitiveness this season and his goals could determine their chances of promotion to the Premier League.

The future of Cameron Archer is up in the air going into the final couple of weeks of the summer transfer window.

It was initially believed that Archer would remain at Aston Villa and be given a chance to compete for game time in Unai Emery’s side.

However, it has since been reported that the Premier League side are considering the sale of the forward.

According to Sky Sports, the striker faces interest from the likes of Sheffield United and Luton Town in the top flight.

However, the Blades are considering several options and may not pursue a move for the Villa forward, and Luton are only seeking a loan move.

This could open the door to Leeds United, who are also interested in a deal for the youngster.

Should Leeds United pursue a move for Cameron Archer?

Carlton Palmer believes that the Villa forward would be an excellent addition to Daniel Farke’s squad.

The 57-year-old has predicted that Archer would be capable of scoring 20 goals in the Championship, if he were to join the Whites this summer.

“Leeds United are in the hunt to sign Cameron Archer from Aston Villa,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Villa initially said he was not for sale on his return from Middlesbrough, but have done a U-turn.

“Whether it’s on loan or a permanent transfer, the 21-year-old would be a fantastic capture for the club.

“In his six-month spell on loan at Middlesbrough, he bagged 11 goals and six assists.

“He would be 20 goals or more for Leeds, but they will face competition from other quarters.

“Middlesbrough are sure to be in the hunt for him after just agreeing the sale of Akpom to Ajax.”

Leeds have had an underwhelming start to the new campaign, earning just one point from their opening two league fixtures.

A 2-2 draw was salvaged deep in stoppage time in their opening clash with Cardiff City.

But it was in stoppage time that Birmingham City converted a penalty last weekend, to consign Farke’s side to a first loss back in the Championship.

Leeds are set for a busy final couple of weeks in the window as the club looks to build a side capable of fighting for promotion to the top flight.

The future of Archer could play a significant role in determining Leeds’ competitiveness this season, with the forward being highly sought after.

Leeds return to league action this weekend with a clash against West Brom on 19 August.

Would Cameron Archer be a good signing for Leeds?

Archer was excellent for Boro last season, with his goals and assists helping to power the team to fourth in the table.

While Michael Carrick’s side were unable to secure promotion to the Premier League, Archer still stood out as one of their more impressive stars.

A move to the Premier League could be very tempting for the striker, with Luton and Sheffield United both able to offer top flight football this season.

But Leeds will be in the fight for promotion themselves, so could prove the smarter long-term option for Archer, as his goals could be the deciding factor in whether Leeds make their Premier League return next year or not.