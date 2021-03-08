‘Would be a fantastic bit of business’ – Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp a wanted man as EFL club eye deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are reportedly looking at re-signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp ahead of the 2021/22 season according to Football Insider.

Skipp has been a regular in Daniel Farke’s starting XI this season in the Championship, and has made 37 appearances in total for the Canaries this term.

It is the midfielder’s first loan spell away from Jose Mourinho’s side, and it’s safe to say that he’s clearly made a good impression with Norwich City.

It is claimed by Football Insider that Norwich are trying to land his signature for another loan spell at Carrow Road, although it remains to be seen as to whether Spurs have plans to keep him in and around the first-team next season.

The Canaries are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are ten points clear of second-placed Watford heading into their final 11 matches of this year’s campaign, with it looking as though Daniel Farke’s side will win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But will it have been a no-brainer for Norwich to make their move for Skipp on loan again, and can we see an agreement being reached between both clubs?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

From a Norwich perspective, it would be a fantastic bit of business to get this wrapped up early.

Barring a remarkable collapse, the Canaries are going back to the Premier League and ensuring Skipp is there when they do would be huge.

He’s made them tick from central midfield this term and they’re better with him in the side. If they’re a top flight side, then you feel they’ll be an attractive destination from Spurs’ perspective.

The question is whether or not the north London club will be open to sending him away again. Personally, I can’t see them sanctioning this without at least bringing him back to the club for a few training sessions.

George Harbey:

I can definitely see it happening, yes.

Norwich have given Skipp regular game time and an excellent platform to develop and strut his stuff this season.

He has undoubtedly been one of the best midfielders in the Championship, and Spurs will be delighted with the way he has played this term.

The next step for him is the Premier League, and although I don’t think he’s ready to be a regular starter for Spurs, Norwich look like going up and they’d match his ambitions for next season.

Jose Mourinho will know that he can trust Daniel Farke and Norwich, and Norwich will be getting a magnificent player back for another season. It’s a win-win for both parties.

Have these former Norwich City players retired or not?

1 of 24 Johan Elmander? Retired Still Playing

Ben Wignall:

I can definitely see this happening as it will give Skipp a chance at regular Premier League football for the first time in his career.

He has been one of Norwich’s unsung shining lights this season – the likes of Teemu Pukki, Emi Buendia and Max Aarons will get most of the plaudits from the mainstream media but Skipp has been just as important in the engine room.

It will be even better for Norwich if he can add a couple more goals to his game as well, although that’s not exactly important when they have so much talent going forward in other areas.

Tottenham aren’t exactly strong in the centre of the park and there’s plenty of room for them to improve in that respect, but the 2021/22 campaign is probably a season too early for Skipp to make an impact for the club.

He would be better suited to spending another season at the Canaries where he will be a guaranteed starter, and his performances for them could propel him into the Spurs starting XI in 2022.