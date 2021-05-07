‘Would be a fantastic bit of business’ – Nottingham Forest eyeing up 6-goal defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Oxford United defender Josh Ruffels, according to the Athletic.

Ruffels has made over 300 appearances for Oxford, scoring six goals and registering five assists in 41 League One appearances this term,

The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer, though, but previously said that he would stay at Oxford the rest of his career if he wanted to.

But Forest are interested in the left-back who was once a midfielder, according to the Athletic, and with Yuri Ribeiro out of contract in the summer, there could be scope for Chris Hughton to bring in a new left-back this summer.

Here, we discuss a potential move to the East Midlands for Ruffels…

Phil Spencer

This could be a really good signing.

Josh Ruffels has been outstanding so far this season for Oxford United after scoring six and creating five for the League One side, meaning that it was inevitable that he would attract some interest.

Oxford still have ambitions of securing promotion via the play-offs, but if they were to fall short then I’m sure a move to Forest would be hugely appealing.

Forest could really benefit from an attack-minded full-back and that’s exactly why Ruffel would be a shrewd addition.

I think that he would really hit the ground running in the Championship and has the potential to be a very successful signing for Chris Hughton.

Jacob Potter

I think this would be a fantastic bit of business by the Reds.

I can’t see Forest being able to throw money at it in the summer transfer window, so it makes sense for the club to look into the lower leagues in search of new players ahead of next year’s campaign.

Ruffels could be a solid addition to their team as well, with the left-back catching the eye with a number of strong performances for Oxford United.

He’s shown that he’s effective at both ends of the pitch, having also chipped in with six goals and six assists so far for the League One side.

With Yuri Ribeiro’s contract set to expire in the summer, Forest are going to need additional depth at left-back, as I’m still not convinced that Tyler Blackett should be a regular starter for Chris Hughton’s side.

Chris Thorpe

I like Ruffels a lot, he’s been so impressive under Karl Robinson this season at Oxford and I can understand why Forest would be taking an interest in him.

He is probably ready to test himself at Championship level and I think he is slowly outgrowing the confines of the Kassam Stadium at present.

He would add more width to Forest’s attacking play, whilst also providing a sound array of defensive capabilities that allows him to play as a wing back and standard full back.

The Reds could do a lot worse if they made a move for him, although I think it would leave question marks over the future of Yuri Ribeiro if they did so.