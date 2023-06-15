This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City have been perhaps the most active team in the transfer market so far when it comes to the Championship, with three high-quality additions already brought into the fold.

Rob Dickie, Haydon Roberts and Ross McCrorie have all arrived on permanent deals at Ashton Gate, bolstering Nigel Pearson's squad very early on in the transfer window.

And now they could be looking to raid League One sleeping giants Derby County for one of their prized assets.

Bristol City interested in Derby County midfielder Jason Knight

According to BristolLive, the Robins are keen on Rams midfielder Jason Knight this summer as a successor to Alex Scott in the engine room, although it's not certain that the teenager departs City this summer and only will if the club's valuation is met.

City see Knight as a long-term replacement for Scott though, with the 22-year-old boasting 18 caps for the Republic of Ireland national team already and has 166 club appearances to his name for Derby.

Knight has just over 12 months left on his contract at Pride Park, meaning he could potentially leave for free next summer if he doesn't pen a new deal with the club he signed for at the age of 16 from Cabinteely in his native country.

Would Jason Knight be a good signing for Bristol City?

We asked the Football League World writers for their thoughts on a potential move to Ashton Gate for Knight - here is what they had to say...

Ned Holmes

This would be a fantastic bit of business from Bristol City.

They need midfield reinforcements and Jason Knight is just the sort of player they should be targeting.

Not only is he a bright talent, but the 22-year-old is more than capable of slotting in at Championship games and impacting games already.

A versatile, all-action midfielder that could be signed for a fairly low fee given his contract and will likely earn them a sizeable profit in the future.

He looks like a good replacement for Alex Scott, though not quite up to his level, but this is a signing they should be making anyway because Nigel Pearson could do with more options in the centre of the park.

It’s been a brilliant fantastic start to the summer for City and this would make it even better.

Adam Jones

He only has one year left on his contract, so this is probably the perfect time for the Robins to make an approach.

Already having a decent amount of EFL experience under his belt and plying his trade in the Championship before, it shouldn't take Knight too long to adapt to life at Ashton Gate if he did make this move.

Not turning 23 until next February either, the midfielder will only become better and that would bode well for a Bristol City side who need to keep producing valuable assets they can sell on if they want to spend a decent amount in the transfer market in the future.

In terms of whether they need Knight, he's a versatile player who could be useful in a range of systems, so he would be a very useful figure to have.

Ben Wignall

If Bristol City want a ready-made replacement for Scott, then Knight would be a really strong addition.

He's very versatile and able to play in multiple midfield positions, as well as out wide and at right-back, so if Nigel Pearson has an injury crisis he would have someone in Knight who is able to cover pretty much everywhere.

His best role however is in the engine room and with plenty of experience at such a young age, it would be a great deal for Bristol City if they were to be able to snap him up for anywhere between £1-2 million.

The only real thing that Knight needs to add to his game is goals and assists on a regular basis, but Scott isn't really prolific in that area either, so it isn't really a dealbreaker.