‘Would be a fantastic bit of business’ – Barnsley linked with summer Liverpool deal: The verdict

Barnsley are reportedly among the clubs interested in a loan move for Liverpool right-back Neco Williams.

According to TEAMtalk, the 20-year-old is highly rated by Jurgen Klopp but the Premier League club are considering whether to send him out on loan.

Barnsley are understood to among the clubs interested but would he be a good signing for them? And is he needed?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a fantastic bit of business for Barnsley.

Even though the Liverpool full-back has had some tough times in the past year, he has also shown that he has outstanding ability. His willingness to get forward and his quality on the ball means he would be a major asset for any club in the Championship and he would be a major signing for the Tykes.

After reaching the play-offs last season, the club need a bit more quality to take the next step, so finalising a deal for someone like Williams would be exactly what’s required.

From his and Liverpool’s perspective, Barnsley could be the ideal fit because they will offer him regular minutes and Ismael’s demanding style could help the youngster take his game up a level.

Jacob Potter

You can understand Barnsley’s thinking with this one.

The Tykes are well-known for playing a high-intensity style of football, and Williams would suit that at full-back for them next season.

The only slight concern that the Oakwell faithful might have is his lack of experience in senior football at this level.

But he has featured for Liverpool’s first-team in recent seasons, and is a bright talent that will be keen to further his development with a loan move elsewhere this summer.

If I was Williams, I’d be tempted by a move to Barnsley over some of the other interested clubs, as they’re more likely to be able to offer him regular minutes.

This could turn out to be a shrewd move by the Yorkshire-based side, as they look to challenge for promotion into the Premier League once again.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be an exceptional signing if Barnsley are able to pull it off this summer, with Neco Williams a player that would be perfect for their wing-back role and he would bring a lot of quality to an already talented group of players at Oakwell.

Williams has shown during his chances at Liverpool that he has a lot of potential and can get forwards and be a real threat with his delivery in the final third. The 20-year-old seems to be a player that is ready to be handed some first-team chances now on a more consistent basis now and a move to the Championship might help him achieve that.

The defender is perfectly suited to the type of high-energy pressing tactic that Valerien Ismael looks to deploy with this Barnsley side. That would make the transition into the side pretty simple for Williams and you could see his game developing a lot over the course of a full season at Oakwell.

However, this is going to be a very difficult signing to secure. Barnsley will face a lot of competition, but the way they have been developing their young players might give Liverpool something to consider.