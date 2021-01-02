‘Would be a fantastic appointment’ – Sheffield Wednesday make contact with potential Pulis successor: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have made contact with Paul Cook over the managerial vacancy at Hillsborough, according to reliable journalist Alan Biggs.

Tony Pulis has gone and the Owls are on the lookout for a permanent successor.

Cook, who left Wigan back in the summer, has emerged as a contender that Wednesday have made contact with.

I understand Sheffield Wednesday have made contact with Paul Cook regarding the vacant manager’s job. Nothing clear cut as I would imagine #SWFC have sounded out a number of possible candidates. But a good route to take for starters in my opinion. — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) January 2, 2021

That’s the latest from Biggs.

Our writers discuss that link here…

Phil Spencer

This would be a great appointment for Sheffield Wednesday.

With a wealth of experience in the EFL, there’s no doubt that the Owls would benefit from naming the 53-year-old.

The ex-Wigan Athletic boss is a dab hand when it comes to coming through adversity and that’s something that could come in very handy at Hillsborough.

Naming a manager is a case of horses for courses, and in Cook Wednesday would have the perfect man to lead the club through their current predicament and grind out the results that they need.

If they can get him in I would certainly back the Owls to avoid the drop.

Ned Holmes

This would be a fantastic appointment for the Owls.

Cook has had success everywhere he has been in the EFL, as his successful promotions at Wigan, Chesterfield and Portsmouth indicate.

On top of that, he’s kept the Latics in the Championship in the past and very nearly did so despite a 12-point deduction last term.

What we’ve seen from him in the past has shown that Cook is the sort of character that can raise the spirits of a dressing room and get them firing – in my eyes, that’s exactly what Wednesday need.

Survival needs to be their first target but bringing in the former Wigan boss would be the right decision long-term as well!

The ultimate 2021 Sheffield Wednesday quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year was the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

Toby Wilding

I think this would be a very smart appointment from Sheffield Wednesday.

Cook already knows the Championship very well from past experience, so is certainly more than ready to take up a role such as this at Hillsborough.

Indeed, when you consider the miracle he almost pulled off with Wigan last season, it seems as though Cook is excellent at managing clubs in tricky situations, so the role at Wednesday should suit him perfectly.

It is also worth noting that with Cook not currently managing, this deal could be done reasonably quickly and cheaply, given Cook time to come in adapt, and get a good idea of what his squad might need in the transfer window this month, while there is still plenty of time for the Owls to get out of trouble.