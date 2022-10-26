“Would be a fantastic addition” – Luton Town cast eyes over former Fulham defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Free agent Michael Hector is currently training with Luton Town as the Hatters run the rule over the 30-year-old defender.

The former Fulham centre-back was pictured training with the Hatters during their open session at Kenilworth Road yesterday, with Luton Today confirming he was on a trial period.

Hector has a wealth of Championship experience, whilst he has also played matches in the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

Prior to Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at Watford, Luton possessed the best defensive record division, however, they have also had to continually reshuffle their defensive options because of injuries and other reasons of unavailability.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding whether or not Hector would be a good addition at Kenilworth Road…

Billy Mulley

This would be a fantastic addition at Kenilworth Road, with Hector being a player of high quality in the Championship and would be a welcomed boost for several clubs in the second tier.

It still feels quite strange that he has not found a club after the summer, and whilst he would have to regain match fitness if Luton were to pursue a deal, it is a move that has every chance of being a successful one.

Hector would bring physicality, pace and athleticism to the Luton defence, whilst his ability to read the game and act accordingly has seen him emerge as one of the best defenders in the Championship in the past.

Hector is also great from a technical standpoint and he has the passing range and dribbling ability to bring the ball out from the back and start attacks.

The fee agent market helped Luton push for a top six position during the last campaign, with there being a good chance that this acts in a similar way, should a move come to fruition.

Carla Devine

I think Michael Hector would be a great addition to the Luton Town side providing his trial period goes well and he has the fitness to sign for the club.

The 30-year-old has been starved of game time over recent years with Fulham as they’ve been in the top flight or pushing to get there so it’s unlikely he’d be able to play every game.

However, he is a defender with plenty of experience in the Championship and we know he can perform well at this level and is familiar with it.

What’s more, as a senior player he would provide plenty of leadership both on and off the pitch meaning he would have a part to play in the dressing room as well assisting his team mates.

As long as he shows he has fitness, I can’t see this being a bad bit of business at all given he is a solid and experienced player who could be a great addition to have on the substitutes bench.

Charlie Gregory

Luton adding a player like Michael Hector to their ranks is a very good move, even if he isn’t fit enough yet to be a regular starter or to come into the side.

The Hatters are a side that know exactly how they want to play and exactly how they can win games in the Championship and they’re doing it under Nathan Jones. The boss has found a good blend of experience and youth in his side and that has helped the manager to drag the club up the league table over the last two seasons.

Hector then could be a shrewd signing if they do bring him in on a more permanent basis. He’s played at the very top and has proven that, on his day, he can put in a fantastic shift at the back for a team.

Even if the addition of the defender proves to just be an addition for their squad depth, it is still a signing that could massively benefit the team.