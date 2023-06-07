This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City are eyeing a move for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, as detailed in a report from TEAMtalk, who suggest the former MK Dons man is being viewed as a James Maddison replacement.

It is expected that the England international will depart the King Power Stadium and view O'Riley as a potential option, whilst QPR's Ilias Chair has also been mentioned in association with the 2015/16 Premier League champions.

O'Riley arrived at the Scottish champions back in January 2022, with Celtic securing his services for a £1.5 million - a figure that will have certainly multiplied during an impressive stint north of the border.

Should Leicester City make a move for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley?

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the Celtic midfielder and whether he would be a good fit at Leicester...

Billy Mulley

O'Riley is an exciting individual with fantastic ball manipulation, vision and retention skills, and his level of performance has been upped since his arrival at Celtic.

In regard to being a Maddison replacement, I think he provides a completely different service to the England international, with O'Riley being deployed in a deeper position.

Celtic would likely demand a rather high sum for the services of the former MK Dons midfielder, and whilst Leicester would be able to afford him when considering the players they are expected to sell, they need to strengthen multiple areas during this summer window.

O'Riley would be a fantastic addition at the top-end of the Championship, but this is one that might prove too difficult to pursue.

Will Lancaster

Having watched Celtic quite a lot this season, O'Riley and Maddison aren't too similar in terms of playing style.

The former is more of a deep-lying kind; much less likely to pull rabbits out of his hat like Maddison can, but that doesn't mean he isn't adept on the ball.

O'Riley's taller nature means he is more adept at playing a bit further back, and his tactical awareness is absolutely second-to-none. Whilst Maddison can play in and across the front three if needed, the consistency O'Riley shows goes beyond what Maddison can offer.

Of course, the England international on paper is a much better player, at least more box office than O'Riley can be. But in a league that is as tough as the Championship, that is where players like O'Riley can really shine. On his behalf, it could be an easy ticket to the Premier League should Leicester replace their outgoing stars to a solid degree all over the pitch - and he will more than play his part.

Declan Harte

Replacing Maddison will be difficult given how important he’s been to the club over the last five years.

But O’Riley could be a smart move for Leicester.

The midfielder is coming off the back of an impressive campaign with Celtic, contributing three goals and 12 assists in their league title winning campaign.

The move back to English football would be a challenge, but he is more than capable of stepping up to Championship football based on his performances this season.

Depending on the fee, signing the 22-year-old could prove a pivotal move for the Foxes in their rebuild of the first team squad.