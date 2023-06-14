Coventry City are keen on a move for young Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys, as per a report from the Evening Standard.

The report claims that the 20-year-old is attracting both and permanent interest from the Championship and European clubs as the London outfit consider what the best course of action will be.

Humphreys spent the second half of last season at Paderborn in Germany's second tier, whilst he made his Chelsea debut during a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup.

Should Coventry City strengthen their interest in Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys?

Three of our writers here at Football League World have shared their thoughts on Coventry's interest in the exciting defender...

Billy Mulley

This has all the makings of being an excellent bit of business, especially if there is a way for the Sky Blues to complete a permanent swoop for the young defender.

Strong, athletic and a very good ball carrier, Humphreys is a player with an incredibly high potential and would certainly be worth the risk.

It appears that Coventry will lose out on a move for Jonathan Panzo, who would provide a very similar service to Humphreys, however, the Chelsea defender is younger and would arrive with an excellent potential resale value.

Humphreys would be a fantastic addition at Coventry this summer, although there would be no surprise if further interest was to surface, even from the Premier League.

Ben Wignall

Coventry clearly like a loan centre-back as they had three at once last season, so going back into that particular market would make sense for a position they really do need to strengthen.

With Callum Doyle, Jonathan Panzo and Luke McNally all heading back to their parent clubs, it leaves just Kyle McFadzean as the only active central defender at the club.

He will need pace and youth around him as at the age of 36 he is very good for some things and not as useful for others (such as pace), and Humphreys would certainly be a good replacement for the outgoing Doyle.

Humphreys has gained some experience now in the second tier of German football with Paderborn and that should put him in good stead to make the move to a Championship club this summer, and he will get chances at Coventry due to their lack of options so it would be a great move for all parties.

Brett Worthington

Coventry are in much need of defensive reinforcements this summer.

The Sky Blues and Mark Robins have proven themselves to be a team that can be trusted with loan players.

Humphreys will have gained a lot from his time in Germany and will no doubt come back a better player and one that is ready for the Championship level.

The 20-year-old brings flexibility with him as well, as he can operate in the centre-back area as well as a holding midfielder.

Robins’ Coventry sides are a team that requires versatility, so adding a player like Humphreys, who will be eager to prove himself in England, would be a very good deal indeed.