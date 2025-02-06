This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

West Brom have been told that missing out on the play-offs would be a ‘failure’ after they managed to bring Adam Armstrong from Southampton.

In what was a very late deadline day swoop, the Baggies secured Armstrong for the remainder of the campaign, to provide Tony Mowbray with a proven goalscorer at this level.

The 27-year-old played a starring role for Southampton as they won promotion last season, as he found the net 24 times in 49 appearances, which included scoring the only goal in the play-off final against Leeds.

Prior to that, Armstrong’s last campaign in the Championship came in 2020/21, where he scored 28 in 40 for Blackburn Rovers.

Adam Armstrong can fire West Brom to promotion

So, there’s no denying that this signing was a huge moment for Albion, and Armstrong is sure to reduce the reliance on current top scorer Josh Maja, who is out injured at the moment.

With Albion having impressed going forward under Mowbray, there will be hope that Armstrong is the man to make the difference in the final third in the big tests that await.

Championship Table (as of 6/2/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 31 4 45 6 West Brom 30 12 44 7 Middlesbrough 30 10 44 8 Norwich City 30 7 42 9 Bristol City 30 3 42 10 Sheffield Wednesday 30 -3 42

And, when asked by FLW whether this bit of business puts additional pressure on Albion finishing in the top six, fan pundit Callum admitted that there will be a new expectation at The Hawthorns.

“Following the signing of Armstrong, you’d have to say that our play-off chances have been improved to the point where if we were to miss out, given our position, it would be a failure or a disappointment.

“His arrival means we have a really exciting front line, with Armstrong, Maja, Dike, if he can stay fit, and also Lankshear.

“When you have two of them to pick from, and after 60-70 minutes, you can freshen up the attack with two more impressive options. And, that’s just out-and-out strikers. We’ve still got Wallace, Diangana, Grant, and others. So, we’ve got a really exciting attack there that has the potential of scoring lots of goals.

“Armstrong on his own, that’s a significant game changer added to the squad.If you look back to our games at Southampton, we dominated in the league fixture at St. Mary’s and then one chance fell to him which he took at the back post.

“Then, of course, in the play-offs, he scored against Leeds in the final win at Wembley, and he scored twice in the semi-final against us.

“We’ve now got a matchwinner in our squad, and definitely play-offs should be the aim, and you would be disappointed if we don’t finish in the top six now, with our best yet to come.”

Adam Armstrong was a statement signing for West Brom

As the numbers show, Armstrong is almost a guarantee of goals in the Championship.

He was excellent last season, and he really could make such a difference to Albion in the final third, even if Maja has been doing very well.

They now have real strength in depth, and where the attacking unit may have been an issue under Carlos Corberan, the Baggies have the firepower to compete with their rivals thanks to a productive January window.