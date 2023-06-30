Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Nick Powell would be a fabulous signing for Wrexham as their Hollywood fairytale enters a new chapter.

After lifting the National League title last term, they are now gearing up for their toughest test yet upon returning to the Football League for the first time in 15 years.

With their financial muscle and, of course, the glitz and glamour provided by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, Phil Parkinson is anticipated to navigate latest shopping spree in an aisle of ambition, akin to how he procured in the fifth-tier by bringing in the likes of Ben Foster, Ollie Palmer and flagship forward Paul Mullin, all of whom possessed qualities and credentials well above Wrexham's divisional level at the time.

So, it really should not come as much of a surprise to see continuity in the way that they are looking to recruit yet again, which they are doing by closing in on the acquisition of Nick Powell following his release from Championship side Stoke City, as per the Daily Mail.

Does Carlton Palmer think Nick Powell would be a good addition for Wrexham?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer described that securing the midfielder's signature in League Two would come as a real coup despite the recent bout of bad luck that he has suffered with injuries.

"Apparently Wrexham are in talks with signing Nick Powell," Palmer said.

"Nick Powell in a week or so will be a free agent from Stoke City, he's now training at Crewe Alexandra at the moment trying to keep his fitness up.

"Still only 29, had a couple of poor seasons in terms of injuries, but this would be a fabulous signing for Wrexham in League Two."

Would Nick Powell actually be a good signing for Wrexham?

It is hard to truly contest Palmer's perspective upon the potential signing given what Powell has shown that he is capable of when fully fit and fully firing, in a league two divisions higher than what Wrexham are in, too.

Formerly on the books of Manchester United, the attacking midfielder either amassed or surpassed the benchmark of 10 direct goal involvements in each of his first three seasons in Staffordshire, even scoring 12 times in the 2020/21 campaign.

The aforementioned misfortune with injuries has been amplified since then, and he has failed to make more than 14 starts in each of the last two - though he has still proved partly influential by hitting double digits for goals within this time.

Wrexham still need to enhance their squad with some extra sprinklings of star quality and Powell, who possesses a serious goalscoring and creative threat from midfield, would certainly fit that bill and represent a proposition that can feature prominently for the next few years in their ascent up the footballing ladder, all the while providing the service to enable Mullin to maintain his lethal record in-front of goal.

Locally based as well given he is from and training with Crewe, it does appear a move that works for all parties and could be the opening Powell needs to revitalise his career - and the statement signing that Wrexham need to certify their promotion ambitions ahead of the upcoming season.