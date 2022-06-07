“Would be a fabulous addition” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in EFL defender

Striving to exit the summer transfer window in a stronger position than they started it, it is set to be an exciting few months for Darren Moore and his Sheffield Wednesday squad.

Tasting play-off defeat, the Owls will be eager to go one step further and secure a Championship return when the season begins in late July.

One player who has been linked with a move to Hillsborough is Gillingham defender Jack Tucker, who could be available for £300,000, as part of a compensation fee.

Addressing the transfer link and sharing his thoughts on the possible move, pundit Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “There’s going to be a lot of people who are in for him because he’s a very, very good player.

“He’s very adept at playing in a three at the back, as we’ve seen Darren Moore likes to play, well because that is the way it has unfolded, but he can also play in a back four.

“So I think as a manager, as Darren’s alluded to, during the course of the season, you have to be able to adapt, you know, be able to play in the three be able to play in a four.

“So bringing in a young player at that at 300,000 at the age of 22 would be a fabulous addition.”

The verdict

Possessing all the necessary attributes to thrive at the top end of League One, whilst possessing an incredibly high ceiling, the addition of Tucker would be an excellent one.

Tending to be dominant in his aerial and defensive battles, whilst reading the game very well, he has managed to shine during a dim season for the Gills.

An excellent ball carrier too, Tucker has proven to be brave but dependable when in possession, static attacks with a good range of passing.

Likely to face competition for the young defender’s services, this is certainly one that the Owls should be looking to complete sooner rather than later.