‘Would be a disaster’, ‘It’s a no from me’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club take 28-year-old on trial

Sheffield Wednesday have taken former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison on trial as Darren Moore looks to potentially boost his squad for the final run of Championship games this season, per the Sheffield Star.

A 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town this week has seen Wednesday fall even further behind in the race for safety as 21st-placed Birmingham City managed to triumph over Reading.

That means the Owls are nine points behind the Midlands club with a game in hand, and there’s just 10 games to save their season and status in the second tier.

And Moore could be turning his attentions towards a creative midfielder whose career has been very up and down since leaving Old Trafford in 2012.

Morrison had the world at his feet as a teenager, but influences and decisions he made outside of football saw him move away from Manchester and join West Ham and for a while it looked like he could make something of himself there.

But since then Morrison has become somewhat of a journeyman, with his career taking him to countries such as Italy, Mexico, Sweden and all around England.

This could be Morrison’s final roll of the dice at this kind of level and he will need to impress in training if he’s to be offered a contract – but Owls fans aren’t impressed one bit.

Please god no 😳 he was not good enough for The swedish league, how could he be in the Championship?! — Sergej Odström (@SergejOdstrom) March 18, 2021

Undeniably talented, but from what we've seen if his career so far, horrible attitude. Could be a stroke of genius or a lunacy to sign him — Daniel Laird (@DanielLairdSWFC) March 18, 2021

It's a no from me — Matt Summerhill (@MattSummerhill) March 18, 2021

We are footballs equivalent of the RSPCA for the abandoned, unwanted and injured. — Stavros (@Hutchy_slaphead) March 18, 2021

We have enough players with bad attitudes, he would be a disaster. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) March 18, 2021

Credit to swfc for finding new and imaginative ways of making things worse — ⛰ (@nrthrnsoul) March 18, 2021

When you look at his wiki page its a blueprint of how not to have a football career. — Tim Blacklock (@Yootha) March 18, 2021

Building for league 1 — DaveOwl1867 (@wellbeaten1977) March 18, 2021

Me: At least things can’t get worse after last night…

Wednesday: hold my pint… — Chris Hall (@christophedh3) March 18, 2021