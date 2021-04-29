‘Would be a devastating blow’ – Barry Bannan makes Sheffield Wednesday admission ahead of relegation run-in

Sheffield Wednesday’s hopes of Championship survival hang by a thread, as they head into their final two matches of this year’s campaign.

The Owls are currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, and are four points adrift of safety, which will make for concerning reading for the club’s supporters.

Barry Bannan has been a regular in the Sheffield Wednesday team since arriving back in 2015, and has gone on to make 47 appearances in this year’s campaign, whilst chipping in with two goals and six assists for Darren Moore’s side.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their match against Nottingham Forest, Bannan admitted that it would be a ‘devastating blow’ if they were to be relegated, but is hoping to do all they can to avoid the drop this term.

“It would be a devastating blow to be relegated, especially for the fans. But we still have two games to try and save our season and we’ll be doing everything to achieve that.”

Sheffield Wednesday could be relegated if other results don’t go their way in the Championship this weekend, but they’ll be eager to give themselves a fighting chance heading into the final match of the 2020/21 season.

The Owls are set to take on Derby County in their last match, in a game that could see both teams in with a chance of survival in the second-tier.

Can you score more than 80% on this 20-question Sheffield Wednesday quiz?

1 of 20 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The Verdict:

I fear they’ve left it too late.

Obviously it’s still mathematically possible for Sheffield Wednesday to avoid relegation this season, but I struggle to see them being able to claw back that four-point deficit in their final two matches of this year’s campaign.

Bannan has been one of the few players to show glimpses of his quality this season, but it looks as though those efforts aren’t going to be enough this term.

It’ll be interesting to see how many players stick around with the Owls next season, as it seems likely they’ll be playing their football in the third-tier of English football.