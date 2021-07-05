‘Would be a decent signing’ – West Brom eyeing up move for Chelsea man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

West Bromwich Albion are set to make a move to sign Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, according to Football Insider.

Chalobah has spent the last three seasons out on loan away from Stamford Bridge, spending the 2020/21 campaign in France with Lorient.

The 22-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for Chelsea, though, and looks set to leave the club this summer despite having another two years left on his contract.

According to Football Insider, West Brom are readying an offer to sign Chalobah, who has previous experience of playing in the Championship with Huddersfield in 2019/20.

Here, we discuss this potential signing for the Baggies…

Jacob Potter

This would be a smart bit of business heading into the new season.

Chalobah impressed me when he was last playing in the Championship for Huddersfield Town, and he’s since furthered his development with a loan spell with French side Lorient last term.

At the age of 21, he’s still got his best years ahead of him, and West Brom certainly need additional depth in midfield after Conor Gallagher returned to Chelsea.

But the Baggies seem to have a good relationship with the Blues, and they’ll be hoping they can use this to their advantage to secure a deal for Chalobah.

He’d be a versatile option to have in the West Brom team as well, as he can operate both in defensive midfield, and at centre-back when required.

This would be a decent signing for Valerien Ismael’s side.

Adam Jones

Although Matty Longstaff would be a great loan signing for West Brom, so would Chalobah after playing regularly for French top division side Lorient last season.

People can argue over the standard of Ligue 1 when you take away the likes of Lille, PSG and Monaco – but it’s still top-flight experience nonetheless and with the midfielder not receiving many playing minutes at Chelsea – he will be hungry to play in the Premier League more regularly.

If he can guide the Baggies there, they may just be able to sign him on a permanent transfer next summer. That scenario would seem more likely than Longstaff joining permanently from Newcastle, so Chalobah could be seen as more of a long-term option.

If this is the case, it could be a decent bit of business and at 21, there’s still a lot more to come from him. Thinking more long-term, Chelsea might let him leave for a cheap deal if they can negotiate a sizeable sell-on clause, so this could potentially be a bargain for the Baggies.

At this moment in time though, a loan deal is sensible with West Brom back in the Championship and may pay dividends as they look to get back to the Premier League.

Chris Thorpe

Chalobah is a player who simply needs some love and attention as he hasn’t been treated well at Chelsea in my eyes.

He has been thrown from pillar to post on loan and is now at an age where he needs to be playing regularly in an environment where he can grow.

West Brom are a club on the up moving into next season, they have a bright manager in charge and will be looking to play football the right way.

I think the Chelsea youngster would be a good addition and I believe he would slot in nicely alongside Alex Mowatt as a double pivot in the midfield.

Given that he appears to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, it would be fair to assume that the Baggies will make their move sooner or later.