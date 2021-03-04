‘Would be a decent move’ – Huddersfield Town considering Sheffield Wednesday swoop: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are considering a summer move for Sheffield Wednesday forward Jordan Rhodes, sources have told Football League World.

Rhodes is a popular figure amongst Huddersfield fans, after scoring 86 goals in 147 games for the club during a three-year spell at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Rhodes scored a sensational 37 goals in 43 League One appearances (including play-offs) as the Terriers won promotion to the Championship in 2011/12, before sealing an £8million move to Blackburn Rovers.

Now 31, Rhodes finds himself at Sheffield Wednesday and out of contract at the end of the season, having scored three goals in 23 matches this season.

New Wednesday boss Darren Moore has hinted that he wants Rhodes to remain at Hillsborough going forward, but could a return to the John Smith’s Stadium be tempting?

Here, we discuss this potential move…

George Dagless

Potentially.

Rhodes has shown flashes again this season of what he can still do but it’s still been stop start.

It’s hard to say if he’ll ever get back to the form he once had but maybe going back to his former club could help him out?

Huddersfield are in desperate need of goals and maybe he could provide them but it is a big ‘if’ in all honesty.

We all want to see Rhodes scoring goals, time will tell as to whether he ever does once more.

Chris Gallagher

If it makes sense financially, it would be a decent move.

Firstly, it’s pretty clear that Rhodes is not the player that scored prolifically for the Terriers earlier in his career. However, he can still do a job at this level, and you could see how he would benefit Carlos Corberan’s team.

That’s because they are lacking a penalty box striker. Huddersfield are a decent team to watch, they play good stuff but they desperately lack a goalscorer. The fact Fraizer Campbell is the top scorer with seven this year shows how much they’re lacking a finisher.

Rhodes could be the answer on that front, as whilst he lacks blistering pace and mobility, he could get on the end of chances Corberan’s side create. They would still need another number nine through the door, but providing he doesn’t demand huge wages, this could be a smart, low-risk move for Huddersfield.

Alfie Burns

The link is maybe one that felt inevitable.

Since leaving Huddersfield, this is the first time that Rhodes actually has a chance of coming back to the club.

Form and value have made that impossible in previous seasons, but if Huddersfield want Rhodes in, you’d imagine they have a chance this summer.

Ultimately, I’m not sure he’s suited to what Carlos Corberan looks for in a forward and, if you pushed me, I’d say it was more of a sentimental link than anything else.

It’s hard to ignore what Rhodes did in the past with Huddersfield, but if we are honest, he isn’t going to reach those levels again if he signs this summer.