Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Would be a cracking signing’ – Many Sunderland fans react as latest transfer edges closer

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sunderland are close to completing the loan signing of Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison.

According to the Northern Echo, the 18-year-old is poised to move to the Stadium of Light on loan for the season, after watching them in action against Hull City this week.

Jebbison made his first-team debut for United last season, featuring as a late substitute in a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane.

The Canadian-born attacker then became the youngest ever player to score on their full Premier League debut, netting the winner in a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Sunderland played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24

What was the score the last time Sunderland played at Oakwell?

Jebbison, who featured four times in total for the Blades last season, is now set to leave the club on loan ahead of the new season.

League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland look set to win his signature, too, having had the striker in to watch them in action in pre-season this week.

Jebbison is by no means proven at League One level, but the youngster is an exciting, raw talent with plenty of potential and has been eyed up by Lee Johnson as he looks to replace Charlie Wyke.

What do Sunderland fans make of this potential addition, then? Here, we take a look…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Would be a cracking signing’ – Many Sunderland fans react as latest transfer edges closer

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: