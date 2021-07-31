‘Would be a cracking signing’ – Many Sunderland fans react as latest transfer edges closer

Sunderland are close to completing the loan signing of Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison.

According to the Northern Echo, the 18-year-old is poised to move to the Stadium of Light on loan for the season, after watching them in action against Hull City this week.

Jebbison made his first-team debut for United last season, featuring as a late substitute in a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane.

The Canadian-born attacker then became the youngest ever player to score on their full Premier League debut, netting the winner in a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Jebbison, who featured four times in total for the Blades last season, is now set to leave the club on loan ahead of the new season.

League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland look set to win his signature, too, having had the striker in to watch them in action in pre-season this week.

Jebbison is by no means proven at League One level, but the youngster is an exciting, raw talent with plenty of potential and has been eyed up by Lee Johnson as he looks to replace Charlie Wyke.

What do Sunderland fans make of this potential addition, then? Here, we take a look…

Nice to have a positive Twitter tonight. Good run out and some canny performances. Daniel Jebbison would be a cracking signing as he was at the game tonight and the AOL earlier today. Bring on next week #SAFC — Eddy Gray (@EddyGray19) July 30, 2021

Has everything. Will have a spell as a youngster where it might go quiet but that’s one hell of striker to have in L1! — NQTECT (@twentyonetrain) July 30, 2021

Dan Jebbison, Jordan Gabriel, a left back. get them all in between now and wigan and ill actually be confident — Tyler🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SAFCTylerr) July 30, 2021

If offering Daniel Jebbison a lift to home games seals the deal then the car's gettin a valet today 👍🔴⚪🤞 #SAFC — Nikki Jude (@NikkiJude) July 31, 2021

Jebbison in L1. 👀👀 He’s 25 goals at that level! #safc — NQTECT (@twentyonetrain) July 30, 2021