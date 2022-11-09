“Would be a cracking signing” – AFC Bournemouth in chase with Everton for QPR star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

AFC Bournemouth may make a move for Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng, it has emerged.

As per Football Insider, the Cherries are one of a number of sides who hold a strong interest in the 27-year-old as they prepare to enter the market for a new goalkeeper.

Everton, Monaco and Lille are the other interested parties, with the FI report stating that the clubs have been making regular checks on the keeper ahead of the January transfer window.

With the above in mind, then, below, three of our FLW writers have discussed the links, assessing whether or not Dieng would be a good addition at the Vitality Stadium.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

You can definitely see why Seny Dieng is attracting attention from multiple clubs.

The QPR shot-stopper has established himself as a top keeper at this level in recent times, and his ability to play out from the back means he is likely destined to play at a higher level in the future.

This Bournemouth link could be a good one, too.

Whereas with Everton, another club linked with Dieng, you feel he may struggle to displace Jordan Pickford, you’d think he’d have every chance of game time at the Vitality Stadium.

Both Mark Travers and Neto have been in and out of the side, and Dieng could really go their and stake his claim for a starting spot if he performs as well as he does at QPR.

From QPR’s perspective, they of course will not want to lose their man, but, with his contract expiring in 2024, if they don’t get promoted, they may be under pressure to sell next summer.

Quiz: Did AFC Bournemouth sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Asmir Begovic? (First spell) Fee Free

Billy Mulley

Seny Dieng is deserving of a chance in the top-flight in the not-so-distant future and looking at the current goalkeeping situation at Bournemouth, you would think that he would have a genuine shot of seeing regular game time at The Vitality Stadium.

Possessing excellent reflexes, an intelligent footballing brain and the ability to play out from the back, Dieng is one of the most impressive second tier goalkeepers in recent memory.

However, he is part of an exciting QPR side who will be eyeing promotion to the Premier League in what remains of this campaign and I could not see them sanctioning the departure of a key individuals if they are still chasing automatic promotion during the latter parts of January.

Dieng’s chance for Premier League football might come next year with the R’s, and should they not achieve promotion, that’s when I would imagine he would push for a move to the top-flight.

Sam Rourke

Dieng would be a cracking signing for the Cherries in my eyes.

The Senegalese shot-stopper has undoubtedly emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship in recent seasons, and is deserving of a shot in the top-flight.

Dieng possesses an excellent shot-stopping ability with his impressive reflex saves helping to maintain QPR’s lofty position this term, whilst his distribution and overall commanding of his area are some of his standout qualities.

In-terms of a switch to AFC Bournemouth, they do of course have Neto who has looked a solid option in between the sticks whilst Mark Travers is continuing to shine for the red and black army, however Dieng for me would supersede Travers and would give Neto a serious challenge for the starting berth at the Vitality.

He’s entering the peak years of his career also so it’s a very attractive proposition for many clubs looking to source a new goalkeeper.