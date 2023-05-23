This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to launch another push for a top-six finish in the Championship later this year under the guidance of their head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Rovers missed out on a place in the play-offs on goal difference to Sunderland on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign, and are now setting out their plans for the upcoming transfer window.

While Blackburn will be keen to add some fresh faces to their squad, they will also be wary of interest from elsewhere for some of their players.

One of the individuals who is currently the subject of transfer speculation is Adam Wharton.

What has been said about Leeds United's interest in Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton?

As revealed exclusively by Football League World, Leeds have been tracking Wharton's progress at Blackburn this season.

It is understood that any potential move for the midfielder may depend on the Whites' ability to retain their Premier League status.

With one game left to play this season, Leeds find themselves two points adrift of safety in the top-flight.

Wharton has also recently been linked with Newcastle United, while scouts from Arsenal, West Ham United, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur have all been in attendance to watch the midfielder.

Here, three of our FLW writers have assessed whether Wharton would be a good potential signing for Leeds, while also offering their thoughts on whether he should stay at Blackburn for another season.

Would Blackburn's Adam Wharton be a good signing for Leeds?

Justin Peach

Leeds will be in need of a reset, whichever league they find themselves in and Adam Wharton would be a signal of those intentions.

Firstly, the club has struggled to control games since Kalvin Phillips departed for Manchester City.

Their goals conceded has been appalling and bringing in a midfielder who’s capable of allowing for more possession will alleviate the pressure they come under in games.

Wharton would provide that.

He’s stepped up incredibly in the Blackburn side and has shown composure and maturity beyond his years which will no doubt make him a target of a number of clubs.

At 18, Wharton has plenty of time to develop and to do so at a club that will allow him the chance to do so, and potentially in the Championship could see Wharton progress.

With Blackburn’s sell to buy policy this summer, they could look to utilise the money from Wharton and reinvest in their squad, making it a positive move for all involved.

Ben Wignall

It's important to remember that Wharton has played just 22 times for Blackburn's first-team and there was a large portion of the season where he wasn't in Jon Dahl Tomasson's squad, but whenever the teenager plays he seems to ooze class.

Despite being just 18 and not looking very muscular, Wharton is hard to get off the ball and his goal against Millwall on the final day of the season showed what he is all about.

Leeds being interested though should not concern Blackburn in the slightest as they are a club that will likely be playing alongside them in the Championship next season.

If Wharton is going to be cashed in on this summer then it'll be to a Premier League club with deep pockets and one that probably finished in the top half in 2022-23 - I can't see Leeds getting anywhere close to his signature whatsoever despite being keen on him.

Josh Cole

Wharton would be a cracking addition to Leeds' squad if the club are able to convince him to make the switch to Elland Road.

An incredibly talented individual, it is abundantly clear that the midfielder is on an upwards trajectory in terms of his development, and has the potential to play at the highest level on a regular basis in the not-too-distant future.

Particularly impressive during Blackburn's Championship victories over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road, and Birmingham City at Ewood Park, Wharton recorded WhoScored match ratings of 7.52 and 7.55 in these fixtures.

Having chipped in with four direct goal contributions over the course of the 2022/23 season, Wharton will be confident in his ability to take his game to new heights later this year.

However, unless Leeds are able to achieve a miraculous survival this weekend, they will have to look elsewhere in terms of strengthening their midfield options as Blackburn will be in no rush to sell Wharton to a direct rival given that his current deal runs until 2027.

Another year with Rovers could be exactly what Wharton needs at this stage of his career, as he will be guaranteed regular first-team football next season.