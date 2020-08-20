‘Would be a coup’ – West Brom join Leeds in chase for EFL defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly keen on signing Brentford full-back Rico Henry as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

Having finished second in the Championship last term and secured automatic promotion to the top tier of English football, it appears the Baggies are set to raid the division they’ve just left for players.

According to Sky Sports, West Brom are keen on signing Henry from the Bees – who lost the play-off final last month.

They may face competition, however, as Leeds United have also been linked with the defender.

But would he be a good signing? And is he Premier League ready?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

This is a really shrewd move from West Brom, Henry could be great for them.

Left-back is position that Bilic needs to strengthen this summer and Henry was one of the standout left-backs in the Championship last season, with his form for Brentford so impressive.

Henry gets forward well down the left and has all the attributes that a modern-day full-back need to have, but he’s also got quick recovery speed and a good defensive game.

Overall, this looks like it could be a top signing.

George Harbey

This would be some signing for West Brom.

Henry has been producing a series of consistently impressive performances for Brentford for a few years now, and I’m surprised that he hasn’t made the step-up to the Premier League yet.

He offers real pace and energy down the left-hand side, and he is exactly the type of left-back that West Brom need to bring out.

After seemingly missing out on Antonee Robinson to Fulham and Kieran Gibbs also likely to leave the club, Bilic definitely needs to bring in another left-sided full-back to provide competition for Conor Townsend.

It would be a coup to sign him and bring him to the Hawthorns.

Sam Rourke

I’m really not surprised by this.

Henry is a fantastic left-back and has proven he is among the best in the EFL over the last few seasons, consistently delivering strong performances down the left, week in, week out.

West Brom need to strengthen their left-back department with Conor Townsend their only real option there, so Henry would be a superb addition for them in the top-flight.

Henry is adept both offensively and defensively and rarely makes an error, it’s his consistency that stands out also – he made 51 appearances for the Bees last term and was an ever-present figure in the side.

At the age of just 23, Henry represents a solution for the Baggies both in the short and long term, and with the player being born in the Birmingham, he’s no stranger to the Midlands.