‘Would be a coup’ – Sunderland plotting transfer move for 27-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are set to battle League One rivals Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic for the services of 27-year-old right-back Todd Kane, per London News Online.

The former Chelsea man has fallen out of favour at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and manager Mark Warburton will let him go in order to bring in fresh competition for Osman Kakay.

Kane still has one year remaining left on his R’s contract but the club’s willingness to find him a new home means that he should not cost any potential suitors much in terms of a transfer fee.

And Sunderland are desperate for one, if not two right-backs following the release of Conor McLaughlin and Luke O’Nien’s own contract situation being in limbo.

Would Kane be a good signing for Lee Johnson’s side? The FLW team have had their say…

Sam Rourke

This makes a lot of sense.

With Conor McLaughlin being released by the Black Cats, there is a need to bolster the right-back department and Kane would be a solid solution.

The 27-year-old has a wealth of EFL experience and would help enhance Sunderland back-line, and offer them some steel defensively, whilst also offering them someone who is not afraid to press high up the pitch.

If Sunderland can secure a cut-price deal here it’d be a real astute bit of business, as I think he could arguably still operate at Championship level, so to get him in League One would be a coup.

Kane is also able to operate at left-back if needs be, whilst has also had a few stints in midfield over his career so it’d be a versatile addition that’d help boost Sunderland’s squad ahead of a potential promotion push next term.

freshpress-quiz id=”480744″ title=”Can you name the Sunderland player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?”]

Alfie Burns

It’s important that Sunderland evolve the squad this summer after another year of disappointment in League One.

A number of players have already been confirmed to be departing the Stadium of Light, with seven heading for the exit door, which is a number that could rise.

Recruits, then, are needed and Kane could be a useful option to come in at right-back.

For me, he’s not the most reliable right-back in terms of Championship level given his positional sense, but stepping down into League One could be good for him and offer him a chance to prove me wrong.

Sunderland need to target a high calibre of player to handle expectation and get the club moving in the right direction after another year of failure.

Kane would only be a small part of what needs to be done, but on the whole you’d imagine he would be a useful signing.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a smart signing for Sunderland.

There are serious doubts about plenty of the Sunderland players, so there’s every chance they will need a new right-back in the summer. If they do, they could do a lot worse than Kane.

He hasn’t always shone for QPR, but he’s done okay, so there should be an expectancy that he can thrive in League One.

Plus, even though he is under contract for another year, he should be available for a low price at worst, so he’s not going to be a big outlay, which is important given Sunderland’s budget.

At 27, Kane still has a lot to offer and he is decent going forward, which is important for a Black Cats side that are going to need that from their full-back considering they should look to attack most games.

So, they should try and get this done ASAP.