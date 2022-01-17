‘Would be a coup’ – Sheffield Wednesday enquire about Sunderland target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on Preston North End defender Jordan Storey.

According to Yorkshire Live, the Owls have enquired about taking the 24-year-old on loan.

As per the Lancashire Evening Post, Ipswich Town and Sunderland are also interested.

But would he be a good signing for Wednesday? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Can you name which club Sheffield Wednesday signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Lewis Gibson Burnley Manchester United Everton Liverpool

Josh Cole

This would be a coup for Wednesday if they are able to secure the services of Jordan Storey during the current window.

The defender has managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.89 in the Championship this season which has only been bettered by three of his Preston teammates.

Having illustrated that he is capable of producing some assured performances at this level, Storey could go on to set the third-tier light if he seals a move to Hillsborough.

Storey’s arrival will also force the likes of Sam Hutchinson, Liam Palmer and Marvin Johnson to step up their performance levels which could have a positive impact on the Owls’ fortunes in League One.

Charlie Gregory

Jordan Storey would be a very solid move by Sheffield Wednesday but you have to consider whether or not Preston would let him leave.

They do have some solid centre-back options right now, with Patrick Bauer, Sepp van den Berg and Andrew Hughes all filling the spots as things stand. Storey moving to the Owls then could certainly get him more minutes.

Beyond that trio though, there aren’t many options – so would North End really let him leave on a short-term basis when they may need him themselves?

For Sheffield Wednesday though, his level of experience in the EFL would be a boost. He could do a decent job at Championship level – so to step in at League One level should be very easy for him and would make him a great signing.

Ben Wignall

Having watched Storey for the last three-and-a-half years at PNE, his development has definitely stalled in recent times.

He came in from Exeter in 2018 as someone with a lot of potential and he showed glimpses of his talent in his debut season under Alex Neil.

However a lot of time out of the team in 2019-20 will not have helped and despite being a regular starter earlier this season under Frankie McAvoy, new manager Ryan Lowe just doesn’t seem to rate him as evidenced by him not even being on the bench for a league match so far in his tenure.

A move to League One though could do him the world of good – the club still clearly see him as a valuable asset having penned a new deal until 2025 earlier in the campaign and with Sheffield Wednesday not having many fit centre-backs he could simply walk into their line-up.

Whilst Storey lacks a bit in pace, he makes up for it with his ability on the ball although sometimes he’s struggled with some top Championship strikers – he dealt with Aleksandar Mitrovic pretty well though back in November.

All things considered right now a loan move to the Owls would be ideal for all parties and it would give Storey a chance to reboot his career in the short-term.