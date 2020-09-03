‘Would be a coup’ – Sheffield Wednesday battling Cardiff and Huddersfield for PL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on Wolves defender Dion Sanderson as Garry Monk looks to gear up his squad for the season ahead.

The versatile 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff City and appears to have no shortage of Championship suitors this summer.

According to Yorkshire Live, Wednesday are monitoring Sanderson but face competition from Cardiff, Huddersfield Town, and Rotherham United.

But would he be a good signing for the Owls? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Harbey

I really like Sanderson as a player, and it would be a coup for the Owls to get him.

He really impressed me on loan at Cardiff in the second half of last season, and even though he didn’t feature in their play-off semi-final against Fulham over two legs, he played a key role in helping them get there and cementing their place inside the top-six.

He’s only 20 years of age but has already stood out in the Championship, and he has plenty more to offer.

I really like his versatility, too. He played as a right-back for Cardiff, but he also has the ability to operate as a centre-half, and that’s an area you’d say Wednesday need to strengthen.

But he could provide Moses Odubajo with real competition next season, and I think that would be exactly what the latter needs after a shaky season last term.

Jacob Potter

I can understand their thinking behind this one.

Sanderson really impressed me in his brief spell with Cardiff City on loan last season, and I think he’d be more than capable of challenging for a starting spot in the Sheffield Wednesday team.

The Owls already have some strong options at full-back, and he’d have to compete with the likes of Liam Palmer and Osaze Urhoghide for a starting spot, but I think he’s capable of doing just that.

Competition for places is never a bad dilemma to have as a manager, and I’m sure Sanderson’s potential arrival would see the best out of a number of other players in the Sheffield Wednesday squad.

This could be a smart bit of business by the Owls.

