Ipswich Town

‘Would be a coup’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to potential transfer arrival of Derby man

Ipswich Town are considering a free transfer swoop for Derby County striker Martyn Waghorn, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Waghorn is out of contract at Derby in the summer, and with the Rams staring relegation to League One right in the face, his future appears uncertain.

Waghorn is no stranger to Ipswich having joined the club from Rangers in 2017, leaving for Pride Park the following year.

Waghorn scored 16 goals and registered 13 assists across 44 league games in his one season at Portman Road in 2017/18.

The 31-year-old then left for Derby, scoring 13 goals in 2018/19 and 12 goals in 2019/20. He’s only scored three goals in 31 league games this season, though, in what has been a really challenging season for Derby.

Paul Cook will look to add more firepower to his Ipswich side this summer, with Town failing to score in seven of their last eight games in League One.

Whilst Waghorn has struggled for form this term, his record in front of goal is impressive and hit double figures for three successive campaigns before this season.

Here, we take a look at what Ipswich fans have made of a potential return to Portman Road for Martyn Waghorn this summer…


