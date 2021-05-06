‘Would be a coup’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to potential transfer arrival of Derby man

Ipswich Town are considering a free transfer swoop for Derby County striker Martyn Waghorn, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Waghorn is out of contract at Derby in the summer, and with the Rams staring relegation to League One right in the face, his future appears uncertain.

Waghorn is no stranger to Ipswich having joined the club from Rangers in 2017, leaving for Pride Park the following year.

Waghorn scored 16 goals and registered 13 assists across 44 league games in his one season at Portman Road in 2017/18.

The 31-year-old then left for Derby, scoring 13 goals in 2018/19 and 12 goals in 2019/20. He’s only scored three goals in 31 league games this season, though, in what has been a really challenging season for Derby.

Paul Cook will look to add more firepower to his Ipswich side this summer, with Town failing to score in seven of their last eight games in League One.

Whilst Waghorn has struggled for form this term, his record in front of goal is impressive and hit double figures for three successive campaigns before this season.

Here, we take a look at what Ipswich fans have made of a potential return to Portman Road for Martyn Waghorn this summer…

1st up we will be linked with everyone & their dogs this summer. But if we are looking at Waghorn or Rhodes I’d rather take Rhodes who’s proven he can still score goals if you get balls in box as Cook claims he will play. I’d rather look forward not back though #itfc — Kev Ellis (@suffolkev) May 6, 2021

Agree. If he is even half the player that we sold two years ago then he’d still be our best player by some distance. I can’t imagine we’ll be signing better players than that — Richard Proctor (@RichardProctor3) May 6, 2021

I do agree there has been a degree of lazy journalism recently, with some of the links. Manager's former club, former players… Etc (It's so predictable) But, If there was a chance to get someone of Waghorn's quality. I'd defo consider it. They say don't go back though… #itfc pic.twitter.com/stNkR7JCqL — Luke Penning (@LukePenningVGP) May 6, 2021

Much better standard player than I thought we’d be able to attract to mid table Division 1 so 100% if we can get him…… Got to understand that Ronaldo won’t be joining us! — Clive Maskell (@clivemaskell) May 5, 2021

Better than what we have now but not sure he would be the best foundation for the longer term. — Aitchy (@IanAitchison7) May 5, 2021

Would be a coup, but I don’t think he’d come back to live in Suffolk. Clearly wanted a move further north when he left. — dans la poubelle (@BumfacePeter) May 5, 2021

Good news — Philipbon (@Philipbon1) May 6, 2021

Almost word for word what I said mate. I know we all want young and hungry but experience is also key in a good side — Luke Prentice (@LPrentice44) May 5, 2021

Waghorn? Definitely! Cook not just the demolition man but also the repair man, fixing Hurst's mistakes too. #itfc — Thomas Seggons (@TheSegITFC) May 5, 2021