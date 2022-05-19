“Would be a coup” – Barnsley approach EFL manager: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley have approached Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff regarding the managerial vacancy at Oakwell, as per a report from Gloucestershire Live.

The Tykes, who suffered relegation to League One, will be eager to make a swift return to the Championship.

Duff guided his Robins side to a comfortable 15th placed finish in the third tier last season, following a season where his side won the League Two title.

Parting company with Poya Asbaghi when relegation was confirmed, it appears that the Barnsley hierarchy are turning their attentions to the UK market in search of the 36-year-old’s successor.

Three of our writers here at FLW have assessed Barnsley’s approach for the Cheltenham boss…

Josh Cole

This would be a very clever appointment by Barnsley if they are able to convince Duff to make the switch from Cheltenham Town this summer.

During his time with the Robins, 44-year-old has completely transformed the club’s fortunes and thus he could be the ideal man to lead the Tykes into a new dawn.

After guiding Cheltenham to League One last year, Duff oversaw some impressive performances at this level as his side consolidated a place in this division.

By providing Duff with the budget that he will need to stamp his authority on the club’s squad this summer, Barnsley could emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion if the Northern Irishman nails his recruitment.

Toby Wilding

This could be a rather good appointment for Barnsley if they manage to get it done.

Duff has done a hugely impressive job in guiding Cheltenham to promotion from League Two, and then establishing themselves back in the third-tier this season.

As a result, the 44-year-old certainly knows what is required both to win promotion in the Football League, and compete at that level at the game, which could be just what Barnsley need as they look to bounce back from relegation.

You get the feeling that moving for a manager with both success and experience at this level could also be a popular move amongst the club’s fanbase, which could be important after the recent frustrations they have had to endure, meaning this could be worth pursuing for the Tykes.

Marcus Ally

Definitely, Duff has done an incredible job at Cheltenham Town, taking them from a side slipping towards the bottom end of League Two to a comfortable mid table finish in League One in just over three seasons.

The former Northern Ireland international fully deserves to be linked with these kinds of jobs and would be a coup for Barnsley.

However, Duff has really committed to his work with the Robins, and therefore if the Tykes are unable to sell him a project he will not take the job, with some instability off the pitch at Oakwell at the moment.

Duff is currently favourite with the bookmakers and would certainly increase the club’s chances of bouncing back to the Championship at the first time of asking.