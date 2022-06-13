“Would be a coup at this level” – Birmingham City cast eyes over Crystal Palace man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are considering a move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland, as per a Patreon from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Blues are set to face competition from Rangers and Bournemouth for the 29-year-old’s services, with the Crystal Palace shot-stopper predominately operating in a deputy role to Vicente Guaita last season.

Butland did manage 15 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles, conceding 18 goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

The experienced goalkeeper has played 161 games of the Championship football throughout his career.

Declan Harte

This would be a great signing if the Blues can pull it off. Jack Butland hasn’t quite reached the potential that was expected of him.

However, he has still carved out a solid CV for his career and deserved the step back up to the top flight with Crystal Palace.

This would certainly represent a step backwards for Butland, but it would also be a great chance to prove himself once again.

Butland would be a big upgrade on the current options for Birmingham. He is a dependable shot-stopper with a great command of his area so would be a very smart addition to the team.

Carla Devine

This would be a great bit of business from Birmingham if they were able to get it done this summer.

The Blues are after a new goalkeeper during this transfer window and it’s fair to say that Jack Butland is better than their current options making it an obvious move to make.

Considering the keeper started his career with Birmingham too, it could mean that he would be open and enthusiastic towards a move back to the Midlands this summer himself.

It might be a hard one to get over the line with interest in the player from elsewhere too. However, if they could get this tea transfer over the line it could be a big boost for next season.

Adam Jones

Bringing Butland in would be a coup at this level but you just feel it isn’t a position they need to prioritise in terms of bringing in a starter.

Neil Etheridge is already a decent option and if they can bring in a half-decent shot-stopper to compete with him, that should be enough with Lee Bowyer desperately needing to address other areas.

Their central defence was a problematic area last term both in terms of form and injuries, so they should be looking to put a deal for Butland on the backburner if they can strike deals for others.

He may not be required at Selhurst Park if another keeper was to come in during the summer window though, so a bargain deal could be struck.