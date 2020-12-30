‘Would be a clever move’ – Swansea City plot transfer move for 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are among a cluster of clubs weighing up a move for Duncan Watmore whose contract at Middlesbrough expires in two weeks, as per Sky Sports’ Keith Downie.

The 26-year-old was signed on a short-term contract by Neil Warnock’s Boro in the summer and he’s gone on to make a real impact for the side, notching five goals and one assist in eight appearances.

His potential availability in January has since alerted the likes of the Swans, West Brom and Burnley with a new contract yet to be tied up at the Riverside for Watmore.

So, from the perspective of Steve Cooper’s Swansea, would Watmore be a good potential addition?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Chris Thorpe

I think this would be a clever move from Steve Cooper and Swansea City as they would not only be bringing in a player that’s full of confidence but also de-strengthening a promotion rival.

Watmore is a player who can really show up on his day and I think the pace he would add to the Swansea attack would provide the club with a great alternative to the likes of Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe when they choose to operate with out and out wingers.

Given that they’ve been using wing backs a bit more consistently of late, Watmore could also offer another option up top.

All in all I would say this is an addition that would be needed by the Swans as it will give them the depth in a position that needs it more than most.

Alfie Burns

This would be a really shrewd piece of business.

I think the concern with Watmore heading to Boro was always his fitness, rather than his quality.

At the Riverside, he’s proved to be a big success. He’s playing regularly enough and scoring some important goals.

Swansea swooping to sign him would be a great move and a real kick in the teeth for Boro. That’s how impressive he’s been and you can see why Steve Cooper wants to get him on board.

He adds some pace and knowhow to the Swansea final third and could be the difference as the Welsh side look to get a foothold in the promotion race.

George Harbey

If you had asked me a couple of months ago, I would have said that I thought he wasn’t good enough.

But Watmore has really surprised me this season, as I didn’t think he’d be able to make the step back up to the Championship after a troubling time in League One.

Four goals and one assist in seven Championship appearances isn’t a bad record by any means, and he’s really seemed to cope with the pace and rigours of the game.

Swansea have a really speedy attack, and Watmore would be another versatile, exciting option to add to their armoury.

His contract situation makes him a potential bargain for Steve Cooper too.