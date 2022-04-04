“Would be a clever move” – QPR eye summer move for Newcastle United midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR have been credited with an interest in Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson, as per a report from print edition of The Sunday Mirror (03/04/22, pg. 70).

Providing the R’s with some second-tier competition, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End are also monitoring the 19-year-old’s progression.

Currently out in League Two on loan, the exciting midfielder has made an excellent start to life at Bristol Rovers, netting three times and providing three assists in 15 appearances thus far.

Anderson has been deployed in attacking midfield roles and as a left winger during his time with the Gas, proving to be a level above the fourth-tier at times.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding QPR’s interest in the Newcastle midfielder…

Marcus Ally

With a contract in the North East running until the summer of 2024, it seems more than likely that Anderson will be sent out on loan again next season.

Anderson does look a class above League Two level and at just 19 that would certainly suggest that he has the potential to play in the Championship in the near future.

QPR have been very smart operators in the transfer market in recent years, bringing in a lot of impressive loan players and free transfers.

Warburton will be hoping to take some of the creative burden off of the shoulders of Chris Willock and Ilias Chair heading into next term, and luring Elliot Anderson to West London would be a clever move in addressing that.

Ben Wignall

It’s hard to gauge what level Anderson is at currently, but there’s no denying that he’s playing very well in League Two with Bristol Rovers.

It was somewhat of a surprise to see the attacking midfielder drop down to the fourth tier considering he was being linked with a Championship outfit in Luton Town in January.

He’s getting regular minutes though which is great for his development, however it will likely be a steep jump up two levels if he does end up at a club like QPR next season.

The logical step would be for Newcastle to find a decent-sized League One club for the 19-year-old as I fear that the Championship may come slightly too soon for Anderson.

There’s also no guarantee that Anderson would get the required game-time either, with Ilias Chair and Chris Willock being two top players in his position.

Ned Holmes

We’ve seen young playmakers thrive at QPR under Mark Warburton and Elliot Anderson looks to have all the tools to succeed as well.

He’s very highly rated at Newcastle and has been outstanding since joining Bristol Rovers down in League Two in January.

The 19-year-old looks a player ready for the Championship and it looks as though they’ll be no shortage of interested clubs.

QPR looks a really good fit. You only have to look at the way players like Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Chris Willock have thrived at the club.

They’ll be keen to launch another promotion push next term and Anderson can help them do that.