‘Would be a brilliant signing’ – West Brom among clubs keen on 12-goal EFL striker: The verdict

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly one of a number of sides interested in Crawley Town’s Max Watters after his fast start to the season.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals in 14 games this term and, according to the Daily Mail, Albion are one of a number of clubs circling.

But would he be a good signing for the Baggies?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Harbey

This would be refreshing to see, but I don’t think it’d be too good of a signing if West Brom are to stay in the Premier League.

Goals have been an issue for the Baggies this season. Karlan Grant hasn’t quite settled in, and the likes of Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu have failed to provide quality cover.

Watters has clearly been on fire for Crawley this season, scoring 12 goals in his first season in the EFL, but I’m not sure he’s ready for such a big step-up just yet.

He’s young and there’s room for development, though, and if they were relegated, then he could be a decent option to have in the Championship.

Right now, though, he should stay at Crawley.

Phil Spencer

There’s no doubt that this could be an exciting move for the future.

After moving to Crawley Town the striker has hit the ground running and already proved himself as being a cut above the rest.

With a tally of 12 goals in 14 appearances so far, it seems that he’s ready to challenge himself at a higher level.

Stepping up to the Premier League might be a big ask, but there’s no disputing that he would be a shrewd addition for the club and a player that they should definitely look to sign.

Chris Thorpe

This would be a brilliant signing for the Baggies in my opinion as Watters has proved to be a real hit for Crawley this term.

He has the pace to be a real threat in behind and can really stretch opposing defences – meaning that he would add another quality to West Brom’s attacking options.

He always stays cool in front of goal and has shown in recent weeks that he can score a wide variety of goals – with his neat chip against Wimbledon in the FA Cup being a particular highlight.

Whether he can make the step up to Premier League level remains to be seen, however he does have age on his side which can only be a good thing if he does indeed move up the levels.