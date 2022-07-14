“Would be a brilliant signing” – Huddersfield join West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday in Newcastle player pursuit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town have joined the race for exciting Newcastle United attacker Elliot Anderson, as per a report from iNews.

A recent report from The Athletic highlighted that there were several teams interested in a move for the 19-year-old, with Bristol Rovers, Luton Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and West Brom named.

Anderson thrived on loan with the Gas last season, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in 21 league outings.

The report from The Athletic has stated that the Premier League outfit are considering all options at this stage, with game time and stylistic features set to play a big part in where the next destination might be.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Huddersfield’s interest in Elliot Anderson…

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Huddersfield Town facts?

1 of 25 Ollie Turton signed from Blackpool True False

Billy Mulley

Looking at least a level above during what was his first loan stint in professional football last time out, Anderson’s next challenge deserves to be in the Championship.

With some player, gradually progressing them through the league is the best option, but with a player as talented as Anderson, he needs to be in the second-tier next season.

Huddersfield is one of the more favourable destinations for Newcastle to consider at this point, with the Yorkshire club an exciting place for young players to progress.

Perhaps the expected arrival of Jack Rudoni could hinder things slightly, if they deem as an option for a more advanced midfield role.

Predominantly operating on the wing last season, Anderson could be tasked in this position once again if a move to Huddersfield is sanctioned, with his excellent dribbling ability, work ethic and final-third quality all suggesting that there would be scope for him to shine in Yorkshire.

Carla Devine

This would be a brilliant signing for Huddersfield ahead of next season. Anderson is a young player with bags of potential and despite playing in League Two last season, the Championship looks to be his next move.

Huddersfield are a side who have typically done well with loan players and helped them with their development which could definitely be a boost for all parties in getting a deal done here.

The 19-year-old is eager and will be looking to try and add more goals to his game next season meaning he could be a great asset to the squad.

If his career so far is anything to go off, he will no doubt excel wherever he goes this summer so the Terriers should be in there trying to make sure they gain the youngster’s services rather than letting him go elsewhere in the league.

Alfie Burns

Elliot Anderson is a top player and whoever gets their hands on the Newcastle man in the Championship is going to be benefitting from a real talent.

Huddersfield should be casting their eyes over players like this as they look to rebuild, particularly with Lewis O’Brien’s departure feeling like it will come in the next few weeks.

However, with David Kasumu added to Jonathan Hogg and Jon Russell, plus Jack Rudoni about to be announced on a long-term contract, you do question whether or not Anderson needs to be a priority at this moment in time.

Rudoni is a player that does very similar things from an attacking midfield position and you’d question whether Huddersfield need both given the pivot that’s going to have to be played behind them.

Schofield’s squad needs additions, but it probably needs a focus a little bit further forward or at left-back, where another high-profile departure might play out in Harry Toffolo.

It’s not that it’s a bad move – it’s anything but that – you just question whether it needs to be Town’s priority.