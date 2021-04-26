‘Would be a brilliant signing’ – Cardiff City plotting transfer move for top-flight forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Cardiff City are among a host of clubs interested in signing Manchester City forward Liam Delap, as per TEAMtalk.

Delap has been in tremendous form in the Premier League 2 this season, scoring an impressive 20 goals in 18 appearances.

But the 18-year-old has made only three first-team appearances this season, and could be set to leave on loan in a bid to him gaining experience next term.

According to TEAMtalk, Cardiff are among those keeping an eye on Delap ahead of a potential loan approach, with the Bluebirds looking to close the gap on the play-offs next season.

Here, we discuss the potential arrival of Delap in South Wales…

Jordan Rushworth

This is definitely a signing that Cardiff should pursue this summer with Delap looking ready to make a real impact for someone in the Championship next season if Manchester City allow him to leave on loan.

Mick McCarthy has already indicated that Keiffer Moore might be snapped up by another side following his excellent season. Therefore, Cardiff could face the daunting prospect of trying to somehow replace his 20-goal output in the Championship.

Delap looks like someone who could make that kind of impact if he is handed regular starts in the English second tier, he has delivered some encouraging performances within Manchester City’s youth sides and will be itching to get the chance to show he can do it at first-team level.

It would be a really smart piece of business from the Bluebirds if they were able to convince City that they are the best place for his development.

Phil Spencer

This would be a brilliant signing for Cardiff City.

Mick McCarthy is a manager who loves to have a big, powerful striker in attack and Liam Delap could certainly bring that.

The 18-year-old looks like a young player who could be the complete package in years to come and for the Bluebirds he seems like an ideal fit for the sort of team that they’re looking to build.

The play-offs will surely be the target next term and with a player like Liam Delap on board there’s no doubt that they could be challenging.

Ned Holmes

Signing Liam Delap on loan would benefit any club in the Championship, in my eyes.

The 18-year-old’s talent is clear and his 20 goals in Premier League 2 this season indicate he’s ready for regular games at senior level.

He’s likely to be hungry to prove himself, so Cardiff should try to make sure they’re the club that benefits.

Kieffer Moore has proven a fantastic signing but he needs support, particularly with Harry Wilson’s future unclear.

McCarthy will want to add more quality up top this summer and Delap would be just that.