“Would be a brilliant signing” – Blackpool strive to beat Norwich to Sheffield Wednesday transfer agreement: The verdict

Blackpool have tabled a bid for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, as per an update from the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (18:24).

The transfer blog also claims that Norwich City are interested in the 21-year-old who will see his Sheffield Wednesday contract expire next summer.

Featuring 24 times during the Owls’ League One campaign last time out, the midfielder started 16 of those clashes, seeing less frequent game time as the season wore on.

A central midfielder by trade, the Manchester City academy graduate has also been deployed as an attacking midfielder during the early stages of his career.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Blackpool’s interest in the young midfield operator and whether he would be a good fit at Bloomfield Road…

Adam Jones

This does seem like a typical Blackpool signing of recent times.

Last summer, they recruited several players that could end up being sold on for much more and similar could happen with Dele-Bashiru, who is highly-regarded at Hillsborough.

Their central midfield is one of the top areas they need to address considering summer departures and Ryan Wintle’s return to Cardiff City in January – and will be keen to get a player in as quickly as possible following previous target Ebou Adams’ decision to join league rivals Cardiff City.

Dele-Bashiru may not be one of the first names on the teamsheet straight away – but could be a crucial asset in the future as someone that can contribute both defensively and going forward.

Marcus Ally

This feels like a classic Blackpool signing.

Someone from a lower division, who is not first choice, but has a ceiling higher than the current level that they are playing at.

Dele-Bashiru fell out of favour at Sheffield Wednesday in the second half of last season, and with competition for places very intense heading into 2022/23, a move away at this juncture could be a good decision for the 21-year-old.

The Tangerines look set for a tough season in the second tier, but with Michael Appleton’s impressive record for developing younger players, Blackpool would be a low-risk move at this stage of his career.

The Tangerines need to increase their options in attacking areas, and Dele-Bashiru would add some much needed dynamism in central areas, increasing their strength in depth.

This one sounds like a clever move for both parties.

Carla Devine

This would be a brilliant signing for Blackpool as Dele-Bashiru is a young player with heaps of talent as well as lots of potential to progress even further in the game.

Considering he already has eight Championship appearances under his belt from a time where he was just getting into senior football, after a season of more regular minutes in League One he will feel as though he can make the step up.

Last season the midfielder was able to score and assist once in 24 games and he will only be eager for more with the hope that he can help his team in achieving their aims.

Wednesday will be keen to keep hold of him but given he’s about to enter the final season on his contract, Blackpool have moved at a good time which should give them a fairly strong stance in this one.