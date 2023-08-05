Highlights Derby County are interested in Sheffield Wednesday forward Michael Smith.

The Rams have reportedly made a loan offer for Smith.

Smith was an unused substitute in Sheffield Wednesday's opening night defeat vs Southampton.

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

League One side Derby County are said to have made a move to sign Sheffield Wednesday forward Michael Smith.

That is according to The Star, who report that the Owls are believed to have received a loan bid from the League One side.

Of course, any move that saw Smith go from Hillsborough to Pride Park would see the forward reunite with Paul Warne, whom he worked under previously at Derby.

Smith scored 19 goals for Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions last season, helping spearhead the Owls' promotion push.

Would Michael Smith be a good signing for Derby County?

With all of the above in mind, it begs the question whether or not Smith would be a good addition for Derby, and indeed, whether or not Sheffield Wednesday should sanction a loan move.

With that in mind, below, some of our FLW writers have discussed their thoughts on those questions.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

You can certainly see why Paul Warne would be keen on a reunion with Michael Smith at Derby County.

If you look at the stats, Smith has now spearheaded two consecutive promotion campaigns in League One, and with Derby aiming for at least the top six this season, Smith would be a great addition in that sense.

At Rotherham, for example, Smith scored 18 league goals as they won automatic promotion, whilst he netted 17 League One goals, including in the play-offs, as Wednesday won promotion via the play-offs.

From Sheffield Wednesday's perspective, though, I'm really not sure this is a deal I would be comfortable doing.

The Owls' frontline doesn't look the strongest this season, and Smith has shown that even at Championship level he can score at a decent rate.

That said, with the striker named on the bench but left as an unused substitute for last night's clash versus Southampton, you do wonder what sort of future he has at Hillsborough, and indeed just how much football he is going to see under Xisco Munoz this season.

At Derby, Smith would be one of the first names on the teamsheet with the Rams having lost David McGoldrick this summer and in dire need of a goalscorer.

It's a tough one, but if Smith isn't going to be used at Wednesday, you can totally understand why Derby would be keen, and indeed if he were too.

Ned Holmes

From a Derby County perspective this makes perfect sense.

They need to replace David McGoldrick and Michael Smith has thrived under Paul Warne in the past.

He's a proven League One goalscorer and would be a real asset for the Rams.

But I don't see why Sheffield Wednesday would loan the towering frontman out. It doesn't give them more funds to go and sign a replacement and they lose a real point of difference up top.

I can't see them agreeing to a loan deal.