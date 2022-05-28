“Would be a brave decision” – Nottingham Forest keen to capitalise on Derby contract sitiuation: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are among the clubs interested in Derby County captain Tom Lawrence, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Lawrence is out of contract and could leave Pride Park after the Rams’ relegation from the Championship, with Forest said to be keen to capitalise

But would that be a good signing? And would he go to Derby’s East Midland rivals?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a very interesting move!

Obviously, with his connections to Derby County, it would be a brave decision for Lawrence to move to the Reds but it could work from a football perspective. That’s because Lawrence has enjoyed an excellent season with the Rams, where he seemed to really mature as a player, which could have been down to the fact he was named captain by Wayne Rooney.

So, given that he is a free agent, you would expect top Championship clubs and bottom half Premier League clubs to be showing an interest, which Forest obviously will be, regardless of what happens tomorrow.

There are doubts about Philip Zinckernagel’s future as he is on loan and you would have to say that Lawrence would be a good alternative to play from that inside attacking left position.

Charlie Gregory

If Nottingham Forest can end up offering Tom Lawrence Premier League football, then they could most definitely land the player this summer.

With Derby, the former Man United man has been staring League One football in the face. Forest on the other hand could give him the opportunity to test himself in the top flight.

He’s certainly worthy of that chance. He’s been excellent for the Rams and has led by example as their captain this year by being their top goalscorer and top assist maker.

He would certainly boost Forest’s squad whether they are in the Premier League or Championship – and a deal would be good for both parties.

Adam Jones

Considering the turmoil the Rams have been in, emotions are still running high and that’s why Lawrence would probably opt against a move to the City Ground.

After establishing himself as a hero at Pride Park, he wouldn’t want to ruin that by moving to the City Ground and he doesn’t need to make that switch with other clubs also interested in him.

Nonetheless, he could be a good replacement for Philip Zinckernagel as a player that can operate on the wing and as an advanced midfielder.

Also playing upfront at times, he has the versatility to be a real asset for Steve Cooper’s side and would help to bring more attacking firepower to the Reds.

However, you feel he would be a more valuable player to have in the Championship, potentially operating as a bench player if they reach the Premier League.