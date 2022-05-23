“Would be a boost to their potential promotion bid” – Middlesbrough eyeing transfer for 32-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are considering a summer move for Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Scoring three Championship goals, and providing a further three assists for the Terriers in 726 minutes of second-tier action, Rhodes has been an important part of the latter stages of this campaign.

The experienced forward spent much of the campaign as a deputy option to Danny Ward, however, he did start three of the last four for the Terriers in the 46-game season, whilst making the difference in the second leg of the play-off semi-final against Luton Town.

The 32-year-old previously spent a year with Middlesbrough, spanning from February 2016 through to the following February.

During that time, he netted six goals and grabbed three assists in 24 matches for the Teesside outfit.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Middlesbrough’s interest in the Huddersfield forward…

Declan Harte

Rhodes showed this season that he can play a role in a top Championship side.

He scored three important goals and played a significant squad role for Huddersfield Town this season.

Middlesbrough will be hoping he can do something similar with them, if he does return to the Riverside this summer.

The team is lacking in attack and having someone as experienced as Rhodes would be a boost to their potential promotion bid.

However, he will not be enough either, Boro fans will be hoping this is just the beginning of upgrading the team’s attack.

Ned Holmes

This is a move that could work but only if Middlesbrough aren’t planning to rely on Jordan Rhodes as their first choice number nine.

He’s not the consistent goalscorer he once was and Boro are in desperate need on someone that can reliably fire in goals.

Rhodes can’t offer that but he would be a useful player for Chris Wilder to have in his squad.

Whether from the bench or a rotation option, the season marksman does know where the goal is and as his vital goal for Huddersfield Town in the play-offs proved, he is capable of coming up with big moments.

Boro should be looking to sign multiple new forwards in the summer window and Rhodes being one of them could actually be a shrewd move.

Alfie Burns

The move back to Huddersfield has been a good one for Jordan Rhodes.

His career was heading in one direction, but he’s returned to a club that’s got great respect for him and we’ve seen him play his part in what’s been a memorable campaign so far.

Rhodes is no longer that incredible goalscorer, but he’s still a useful Championship striker to have around.

In that regard, you can see why Boro might be interested.

When you think back to Wilder’s attacking options at Sheffield United, he did actually put new life into some players you felt were on the decline: Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick to name two.

Whether he can do that with Rhodes remains to be seen, should he get his hands on him.