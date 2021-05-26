‘Would be a blow’, ‘Poor management’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to concerning transfer development

Sheffield Wednesday are struggling to convince Osaze Urhoghide to sign a new deal with the club, with the defender looking likely to secure a move away.

Understand it's looking increasingly likely that Urhoghide will depart Sheffield Wednesday this summer. Interest is ramping up in the 20-year-old. More here 👇https://t.co/OrL9YrJVfE#SWFC — Sam Rourke (@samrourke_) May 26, 2021

The 20-year-old was one of very few bright spots for the Owls as they were relegated to League One, and there had been a hope that the chance to become a key player for Darren Moore’s rebuild may appeal to the youngster.

However, as exclusively revealed by Football League World, Urhoghide is leaning towards leaving Hillsborough in the summer, with the likes of Cardiff City and Watford weighing up potential moves.

As you would expect, this is not the news that the Sheffield Wednesday fans wanted to hear. Many were impressed with the defender after he came into the team and they want the club to build around those who have come through.

With Liam Shaw agreeing a pre-contract with Celtic, this would be the second talented youngster to depart, so questions have been raised about the way the hierarchy are handling the situation.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Another reason why Chansiri needs to sell up & clear off. He just doesn't rate youth. Offering 1 year deals & then losing them for nothing is not the correct way to protect the club. Urhoghide should have been sorted when he started making the first team. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) May 26, 2021

it's an absolute brain dead business model we have with our younger players. Just extend by 12 months at a time then as soon as they show any potential we lose them for next to nowt. Genius. — Mark (@mark42swfc) May 26, 2021

He’s off why would he stay at a club that doesn’t pay properly — Simon Whittaker (@simonwhittaker1) May 26, 2021

Part of me can’t fault him the other part is thinking that interview after Brighton in the cup where he was emotional at being given a chance here as been forgot about quickly — Deano (@deanrowdingswfc) May 26, 2021

Would be a blow to us, however I feel he will be another young lad that’s had his head turned and in the long run his career will Peter out like Sean Clare, Hirst etc Sometimes you have to take a step back to come forward two and I think a season in league one would do him good — Andrew Slaughter (@AndrewSlaughte1) May 26, 2021

It's poor management when our brightest young prospects have been allowed to have contracts that have run down so low. I know he came in as a 19yr old but we produce very little as it is from our academy so to lose bright youngsters so easily is crazy. — Mark Hope 🇬🇧 (@owls_4life) May 26, 2021

I really do think for his age and development a season in league 1 being a main stay of the defence would do him the world of good. I think one more year and if we dont get up then let him go. He can shine under moore #swfc — Owls_WAWAW (@WawawOwls) May 26, 2021