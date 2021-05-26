Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Would be a blow’, ‘Poor management’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to concerning transfer development

Sheffield Wednesday are struggling to convince Osaze Urhoghide to sign a new deal with the club, with the defender looking likely to secure a move away.

The 20-year-old was one of very few bright spots for the Owls as they were relegated to League One, and there had been a hope that the chance to become a key player for Darren Moore’s rebuild may appeal to the youngster.

However, as exclusively revealed by Football League World, Urhoghide is leaning towards leaving Hillsborough in the summer, with the likes of Cardiff City and Watford weighing up potential moves.

As you would expect, this is not the news that the Sheffield Wednesday fans wanted to hear. Many were impressed with the defender after he came into the team and they want the club to build around those who have come through.

With Liam Shaw agreeing a pre-contract with Celtic, this would be the second talented youngster to depart, so questions have been raised about the way the hierarchy are handling the situation.

