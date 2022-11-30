“Would be a bit of a risk” – Man City coach a contender to succeed Mick Beale at QPR: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers are reportedly considering a move to appoint Manchester City coach, Brian Barry-Murphy, as Mick Beale’s successor at Loftus Road.

Beale has moved back to Rangers, leaving QPR on the lookout for a new permanent manager as the Championship restart looms after the World Cup break.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Barry-Murphy is someone that QPR are considering after his fine work with the Man City academy up until now. The 44-year-old currently serves as the Elite Development lead for the Premier League champions and has previously won the Premier League 2.

Our writers discuss the possibility of QPR bringing in the Man City coach:

Marcus Ally

This would be an appointment based more off of style of play and player development than anything else.

Which is commendable, and shows that there is a clear long term plan in place at Loftus Road, but it could be a short term negative in regard to the R’s top six hopes.

Barry-Murphy was relegated from League One with Rochdale in 2020/21, but impressed Manchester City on-lookers with the brand of attacking football he implemented at Spotland.

The job that he did has aged well considering how Dale have got on since, but it is hard to argue against him being under qualified to take the QPR job at this juncture.

It could work, and may turn out to be a sensible hire, but in terms of appeasing the supporter base after losing someone as popular as Beale, QPR should be looking elsewhere if promotion is a priority in the next couple of seasons.

Ned Holmes

It would be a bit of a risk but you have to credit QPR for making another bold move for a young, up-and-coming coach.

That approach paid off with Mick Beale so it appears they want to double down with Brian Barry-Murphy.

The 44-year-old is currently the manager of the Elite Development Squad at Manchester City, which speaks to the calibre of coach that he is.

It has to be said that his spell in charge of Rochdale was fairly unremarkable but it appears the R’s trust in his ability as a coach and feel have more success with better players at Loftus Road.

My concern is that the Championship is wide open this season and with some big hitters likely to come down next term, 2022/23 may be the R’s best opportunity to go up for a while.

In that sense, someone with a bit more experience like Neil Critchley could be a better call.

Alfie Burns

I’m not entirely comfortable with the idea that Barry-Murphy can take on Beale’s project and deliver instantly in the Championship, but it is the type of appointment you would admire and could see working out long-term.

Barry-Murphy’s coaching record in the EFL is hardly inspiring and whilst he’s done good work with Man City, the Championship is a division that can chew you up and spit you out. It’s relentless and has been too much for far more experienced coaches.

However, what you can admire about the 44-year-old is his approach to the game and how he wants his sides to play. City’s youth sides are a joy to watch, whilst Rochdale were fairly easy on the eye despite not delivering results under Barry-Murphy.

QPR’s players play in a particular way and that aligns with Barry-Murphy and what he wants from his sides.

In the long-term, it could prove to be something of a coup if QPR can afford to be patient when it comes to results. Whilst it’ll be a smooth transition in terms of playing style, it might not be simple for Barry-Murphy adapting to the demands of the Championship.

The question for QPR is whether they feel they can afford to let such a promising start to the season under Beale slip away or whether they want to have a real crack at the top-six with a punchier appointment.