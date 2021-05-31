‘Would be a bit of a risk-free signing’ – Bristol City set sights on experienced defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are reportedly interested in a deal to sign defender Tom Lees ahead of the 2021/22 season according to Bristol Live.

Lees’ contract with Sheffield Wednesday is set to expire next month, with the defender being set to leave Hillsborough following the Owls’ relegation into the third-tier of English football this term.

He has been with Sheffield Wednesday since 2014, and went on to make 274 appearances in total for the club over the years, although his time with them looks as though it’s going to reach a frustrating end.

Bristol Live claim that Robins boss Nigel Pearson is looking to add two central defenders to his team ahead of the new league campaign, which is set to get under way in August.

The Robins finished19th in the Championship table in the 2020/21 season, and they’ll be eager to challenge higher up the second-tier standings next season.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Bristol City’s reported interest in signing Lees this summer.

Phil Spencer:

This could be a really solid addition for Bristol City.

Things didn’t exactly go to plan with Sheffield Wednesday this season but that shouldn’t reflect too badly on Tom Lees.

Lees is an experienced performer at Championship level and there’s no doubt that he’d be a real asset for any side in the league.

The 30-year-old is out of contract which means that he’d be something of a bargain if the Robins could pull off a deal. For me, this is a no-brainer for Bristol City and if they can convince him to join then they’ll be stronger for it.

George Harbey:

It would be a bit of a risk-free signing.

City are preparing for a pretty hectic summer, having released so many players at the end of last season.

City obviously need to bring in a new centre-half, and having let go of Nathan Baker and setting their sights on Rob Atkinson, it’s clearly an area which Nigel Pearson wants to add to.

Lees has been a solid performer at Championship level for a number of years, and was at the heart of Wednesday’s relative success under Carlos Carvalhal.

He’s not one for the long-term at the age of 30, but he would help the younger lot along and would provide real experience at the back.

Jordan Rushworth:

This would be a very good potential signing for Bristol City, with Tom Lees the sort of experienced defender they could do with bringing into the club this summer to replace the loss of Nathan Baker. The former Sheffield Wednesday player is a quality centre-back in the Championship when he is at his best.

Lees is the sort of player that Nigel Pearson could get hold of and get the best form from him once again after a difficult season with Sheffield Wednesday. The defender’s leadership qualities would also be a major plus to have in the Robins’ backline for next season.

The 30-year-old still has plenty of time left in him at a high level and Bristol City could be the right club for him to move to now and take his career forwards after a lengthy spell at Hillsborough.

This is a signing that Bristol City should be going for and he would be a good pick-up on a free transfer and show that Pearson is starting to build his side in the right way.