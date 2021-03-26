‘Would be a bit of a gamble’ – Nottingham Forest linked with summer transfer for 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a summer move for Olympiakos defender Mohamed Drager.

The 24-year-old has found opportunities hard to come by with this term but Greek outlet Sportdog have indicated that a move to Forest could be on the cards.

So, would Drager be a good signing for Forest? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Harbey

The links are fairly obvious given the connection between the two clubs, but I don’t think this is one Forest will consider.

Cyrus Christie is improving game by game for Forest, and a decision will have to be made on his future this summer given his future at Fulham is up in the air.

If Forest do not wish to sign Christie, then I can see Jordan Gabriel being given a chance in the first-team next season after impressing for Blackpool on loan in League One next season.

Drager has found game time hard to come by since joining Olympiacos so would be eager to start afresh, but I think it’s so important that Forest give Chris Hughton full license to conduct his own transfer business this summer.

Phil Spencer

I’m not exactly enthused by this link, to be honest.

The defender only moved to Olympiacos in September last year, and to be honest, he’s hardly set the world alight after just seven appearances.

Of course, Nottingham Forest’s links to the Greek side add a certain amount of possibility to the deal, but even in that case, I think that Chris Hughton’s side need to be aiming a little bit higher.

Such a deal for Drager would be a bit of a gamble, and with Forest looking to kick on I think they need to focus their efforts on players who will hit the ground running.

Ben Wignall

I can’t profess to knowing too much of Drager, but he plays in a position that Forest are noticeably very weak in at right-back.

Cyrus Christie is only on loan for the season and Carl Jenkinson doesn’t seem to be rated by Chris Hughton, but he has a year left on his current contract and he will likely be on a big-enough wage to be unshiftable.

Drager has played just five times in the league for Olympiakos this season having signed from Freiburg in Germany, so there’s not an awful lot to go off – although he is only 24 and he could still have some developing left to do.

It would make sense if Forest were interested – Evangelos Marinakis owns both clubs so it wouldn’t cost a penny in transfer fees you’d assume so I would say it would be a sensible transfer, but not one that anyone can really be confident in unless you’re an avid watcher of the Greek Super League.