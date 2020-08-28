‘Would be a bit of a bizarre one’ – Tottenham eye transfer move for Watford man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tottenham are weighing up a move for Watford’s experienced striker Troy Deeney as back-up for Harry Kane, as per the Express and Star.

The 32-year-old forward is also of interest to newly promoted West Brom as Slaven Bilic aims to mould a squad capable of survival in the top-flight.

New Hornets boss Vladimir Ivic will be assessing his squad over the next few weeks and Deeney could be a player who makes way as he looks to imprint his authority on the side.

So, with Spurs’ interest in mind, would he prove a useful addition for Jose Mourinho’s side?

The team here at FLW offer their views….

George Harbey

This would be a bit of a bizarre one, in my view.

There can be no denying that Deeney has been a fantastic servant to Watford since arriving from Walsall all those years ago, and he has been such an important player for the Hornets in both the Championship and the Premier League.

He made the step-up to the top-flight seemingly with ease and has scored some important goals for Watford, and the fact he’s 32 years of age yet still managed to score 10 goals in 27 Premier League appearances last season suggests he isn’t showing signs of slowing down just yet.

Is he on the required level for Spurs, though? I don’t think so. There’s no denying that Spurs need backup for Harry Kane, who has encountered numerous injury problems over the past few years, and I think they should sign a young, up and coming forward to supplement him.

Surely, at the age of 32 and in the latter stages of his career, Deeney will be wanting to play regularly and be the main man elsewhere? He wouldn’t get a kick for Spurs, I don’t think.

Ned Holmes

I think this could be a shrewd bit of business from Spurs.

The north London club desperately need some back-up for Harry Kane and Deeney would give Mourinho a completely different option up top.

We know he’s an effective striker in the top flight and he’s certainly someone that can come on and ruffle the defences feathers.

It might not look particularly ambitious but it could be very, very effective and might help give Spurs some added swagger, which is something they could do with in my eyes.

Deeney exudes confidence and is a leader, which could have a fantastic impact on the dressing room.

He’d help to give them that physical edge in the final third that they have been missing since Llorente’s exit and shouldn’t cost too much. A smart move.

Jacob Potter

I think there are better options out there for Spurs.

Deeney is 32 now, and his best days are past him, which is evident as he was unable to capture his best form for Watford last season, as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Harry Kane is a certain starter for Spurs, so Jose Mourinho will need a striker that is going to be a handful off the bench or in cup matches, and like I say, I don’t think Deeney is the answer here.

He’s still on hefty wages with Watford, and I think Spurs need to be looking at a younger alternative to challenge Kane for his starting spot next season.

This is one that Spurs should steer clear of in my eyes.