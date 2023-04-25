This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Scottish giants Celtic are keeping tabs on Swansea City forward Liam Cullen ahead of the summer.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that the 24-year-old has been a standout performer in recent weeks for the Swans.

Those performances have put him on Celtic's radar, their report claims.

With the above in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have discussed a potential move to the Glasgow-based side this summer.

Declan Harte

Cullen’s recent run of form has been his best in a Swansea shirt as he has played a key role in the team’s improved results.

A move to Celtic would be a big step up, with Champions League football on offer in Glasgow.

This would be a great opportunity for the Welshman, who should jump at the chance if it comes.

Cullen could be a good option for Celtic to have in their ranks as cover to the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, as long as he maintains this recent run of form.

James Reeves

Cullen would be an excellent signing for Celtic.

He has established himself as a regular for the Swans this season and has had his most prolific campaign in front of goal with nine goals to his name so far.

Cullen has developed his game hugely in recent years under the coaching of Russell Martin, becoming an integral part of the Swans' recent revival.

He would face significant competition for places at Celtic, but it would be a great opportunity for him to win trophies and play Champions League football, which may prove difficult for him to turn down.

At 24, Cullen still has plenty of room for improvement and it would be no surprise to see him thrive north of the border, particularly working with an outstanding manager in Ange Postecoglou.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

The fact there are supposedly three sides chasing his signature this summer - Celtic, Middlesbrough and Sunderland - just shows how well Liam Cullen is playing of late.

However, I'd want to see these recent performances on a more consistent basis before saying this move would be a definite success.

Whilst he has nine goals this season, for example, last year, he got just one, and that was including half a season out on loan in League One.

If he can maintain the level shown this season, it could be a good deal for Celtic, but it's one they must really must do their homework on.

If Cullen is doing so well for Swansea, too, you do question why they would sell him this summer - even if he does have just one year currently remaining on his contract.