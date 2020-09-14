‘Would be a big signing’ – Kevin Phillips reacts to Celtic and Rangers’ interest in signing EFL midfielder

The future of QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel remains up in the air as we edge closer to the closure of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old made 40 appearances for the Hoops last season, and chipped in with six goals and nine assists in a hugely impressive campaign with Mark Warburton’s side.

But it appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with the likes of Celtic and Rangers registering their interest in landing his signature according to Football Insider.

It is also claimed that the Scottish clubs are keen on a pre-contract deal for the winger, who has caught the eye with some strong showings in recent months.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Kevin Phillips admitted that he would prefer to see Osayi-Samuel continue to play his football in England, but labelled it as a ‘big signing’ if either Celtic or Rangers can strike an agreement for his services.

“It would be a big signing for one of those do but I would like to see the kid stay in England. Those two clubs will be playing European football and that is a big draw.

“The kid did so well last year I think he deserves a crack at one of the lower Premier League sides and I am sure there are a few sniffing around. I would like to see him develop in the Premier League because he did so well last season.

“If Rangers or Celtic got hold of the kid they would be getting a very exciting young player.”

QPR are next in action when they take on Coventry City on Friday in their second Championship match of the season, as they look to make it two wins from two this term.

The Verdict:

He’d be a solid addition for either Celtic or Rangers.

Osayi-Samuel has already shown that he’s more than good enough to be playing at a higher level, and I think he could be of use to either of the Scottish giants.

The fact that he’s already attracting interest from Premier League clubs as well should speak volumes about his exciting potential.

It seems as though it’s only a matter of time before Osayi-Samuel leaves QPR though, as he’s clearly destined for bigger and better things.