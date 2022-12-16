“Would be a big risk” – Slaven Bilic facing big Watford call ahead of Huddersfield clash: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Watford’s midfield injury crisis worsening last weekend, Slaven Bilic and the club’s hierarchy had to act quickly.

Indeed, with Hamza Choudhury and Edo Kayembe added to the already long list of absentees in the centre of the park, the Hornets turned to free agent Leandro Bacuna to ease their troubles.

✍ Watford FC is pleased to confirm the signing of midfielder Leandro Bacuna on a free transfer until the end of the season.#WatfordFC | @CorpayFX — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 14, 2022

The 31-year-old has been without a club since departing Cardiff City in the summer, and joins Watford on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

With that said, below, three of our FLW writers have assessed whether or not Bacuna should come straight in for a start this weekend against Huddersfield, which could be considered a risk given his lack of minutes at all this campaign.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is a really tricky one to assess.

On the one hand, it may be needs must when it comes to Bacuna being given the start away at Huddersfield Town tomorrow afternoon simply due to the lack of options currently available at Slaven Bilic’s disposal.

On the other hand, chucking Bacuna straight in risks him picking up an injury, too, and him being added to the lengthy list of injured midfielders the club currently possess.

I think Bilic may have to risk it and try to get 60 minutes or so out of the 31-year-old, but in doing so he will be well aware it is a bit of a gamble.

Marcus Ally

It is not worth risking another injury if Bilic is receiving advice to the contrary of starting Bacuna.

The Curacao international’s fitness has been up and down over the course of his career anyway, and his versatility could be very useful in the busy Christmas period.

The signing in the first place feels like one for necessity during a short term period, and risking the effectiveness of that is simply not worth it.

The Hornets would be well advised to sacrifice the ability of their midfield on a one or two game basis, to ensure that Bacuna makes the best impact possible when fully fit.

Declan Harte

Throwing Bacuna straight into the side would be a big risk for Slaven Bilic given the midfielder hasn’t played a league game in almost an entire year.

Fitness will be a concern for the 31-year old, and there will be question marks over his ability to complete 90 minutes at a competitive level.

But the Hornets are missing a significant amount of players in that position, so Bilic may be left with no choice but to utilise the Curacao international.

Tom Dele-Bashiru was used in the 0-0 draw with Hull City and will likely start again on Saturday, but it could yet have to be Bacuna that plays alongside him.

Bilic should attempt to avoid throwing him back into the team, but if he has no other options then there will be very little else he can do without playing someone else well out of position instead.