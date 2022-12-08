“Would be a big risk” – Hull City linked with move for 24-year-old: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Victor Adeboyejo has been in fine form for Burton Albion this season following his summer move from Barnsley.

The 24-year-old has been thriving at the Pirelli Stadium since being given the chance in the first team.

It’s perhaps the first time in his career he’s been afforded the responsibility and opportunity to lead the line for his team and he’s paying back that faith hugely.

He’s scored nine goals in 18 so far in the league in what has been a breakout season for the attacker.

He’s started more games this season than he has in any of his previous two at senior level and has scored more goals in 18 games than he had in his entire career to date.

That has inevitably led to interest from elsewhere with Hull City taking a closer look at the former Barnsley man according to Hull Live.

The Tigers were interested in the attacker last season and could look to secure a deal after it emerged that there’s a release clause in his contract.

With that in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers whether or not a move to Hull would be a good move for the Tigers.

Justin Peach

“Adeboyejo has been in scintillating form for a team struggling at the bottom of League One.

“He’s had to be clinical and he’s shown if given the opportunity, he can score goals.

“For Hull, he would represent a low-risk, low-cost option which will almost certainly pay dividends should he develop at the MKM Stadium.

“Liam Rosenior has shown that if given time, he can develop players with the likes of Malcolm Ebiowei, Luke Plange and Dylan Williams all making big money moves after benefitting from his coaching at Derby.

“He would be a good option and should he replicate his finishing in the Championship, he will flourish for Hull.”

Declan Harte

“Adeboyejo has had a great first half of the season with Burton Albion despite his side’s woes.

“The forward has nine goals and two assists to his name, making him the joint third top scorer in League One.

“Now may be a good time for the 24-year old to take the step back up to the Championship, and Hull could use another source of consistent goals.

“Oscar Estupinan has carried the burden for the Tigers this season, scoring eight so far.

“Having another attacking threat could be key to Liam Rosenior’s side rising up the table in 2023, which Adeboyejo may provide if he can carry his form into the second division.”

James Reeves

“Adeboyejo would be an interesting signing for Hull.

“He has been in excellent form for Burton this season with nine league goals to his name so far, becoming a key part of the Brewers’ improvement under Dino Maamria.

“It is even more impressive to have that kind of record in a struggling side, so Adeboyejo may thrive in a more successful team.

“His experiences of a relegation battle at Burton this season may also come in handy at Hull, with Liam Rosenior’s side currently sitting just one point above the bottom three.

“It is easy to see why Rosenior is in the market for attacking reinforcements, considering the way in which Oscar Estupinan’s goals have dried up and injuries to the likes of Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Dogukan Sinik and Benjamin Tetteh.

“But the big question mark over Adeboyejo is over whether he could deliver in the Championship, having only scored two for Barnsley in his last season at the level.

“The interest in Adeboyejo is understandable given his form, but it would be a big risk for Hull to take.”