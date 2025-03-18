This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol Rovers have not enjoyed a strong League One campaign so far this year.

Inigo Calderon’s side are hovering just above the relegation zone as we approach the final nine games of the regular season.

However, the Pirates still have a decent gap to 21st place Burton Albion, with six points separating the two teams.

But the club will surley have one eye on the summer transfer window and will be hoping to secure moves that will improve the squad for a more optimistic campaign next year.

Bristol Rovers transfer window wish

When asked for his one wish for the summer transfer window, FLW’s Bristol Rovers fan pundit Ziggy Carter identified keeping three key players.

He believes the squad has under-performed this year, and young stars like Jed Ward, Connor Taylor and Kamil Conteh need to be kept to ensure form improves next season.

“The realistic wish is that we keep the backbone of our team,” Carter told Football League World.

“We have massively under-performed in my opinion this season, and I feel like a minority of our players have performed, like Connor Taylor.

“Connor Taylor when he’s fit, Jed Ward at times has been massive in goals, and I think it’s essential for us to start next season with these players that we know can perform at this level.

“I think losing Connor Taylor would be a big problem, losing Ward although it doesn’t seem he’s at the League One level yet I feel like being the age he is playing League One football it could get a Championship team going ‘he has potential.’

League One standings 2024-25 (As of March 18th) Team P GD Pts 19 Northampton Town 37 -17 42 20 Bristol Rovers 37 -21 42 21 Burton Albion 37 -15 36 22 Crawley Town 37 -32 30 23 Cambridge United 37 -26 29 24 Shrewsbury Town 37 -28 28

“He is showing it at that age, and he’s already playing League One football.

“Now he’s got that experience of League One, and also Kamil Conteh, who has been injured for quite a while, but I think we were so much better with him in the team that we need him to stay.

“And I think the wish I would have is to keep these players and build around them, and improve the small areas that I think need improving.”

Bristol Rovers need a big summer

It’s been a very disappointing season for Bristol Rovers, and Calderon will have his work cut out for him this summer.

Supporters will be expecting improvements to the squad, presuming they stay up in League One in the final weeks.

Keeping their young talent will also be important, and the injury issues with Conteh have been unfortunate.

This will also be Calderon’s first real chance to leave a mark on the squad since joining in December, which will be key for the long-term health of his tenure in charge.