‘Would be a big mistake’ – Napoli’s reported transfer stance on Fulham star: The verdict

Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa could move to Napoli for at little as €10m in January if the Italian top-tier side get their way, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

After expressing his wish to leave Fulham at the start of the month, he was left out of the Cottagers’ opening day clash against Middlesbrough but returned for their following four games and made three Championship appearances before his move, with manager Marco Silva admitting he wanted to keep him.

However, Anguissa finally got his wish at the latter stages of the transfer window and signed a one-year extension in west London before moving on a season-long loan deal to Serie A outfit Napoli, with a reported €15m option for Luciano Spalletti’s to make it a permanent move at the end of the season.

However, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis believes he can negotiate a €10m deal in January instead due to Fulham’s relegation to the second tier of English football and the impact on their finances.

But is this a proposal the Cottagers can accept with Anguissa being in such fine form in Naples? Is it too much of a risk to wait until the summer to see whether the Italian outfit make the deal permanent after making a marquee signing of their own in Harry Wilson?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World whether Marco Silva’s side should cash in early and accept a cut-price fee.

Jordan Rushworth

This is a difficult one for Fulham and it is clear that the long-term future of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa lies away from Craven Cottage given that he seems to be enjoying an excellent time of it out on loan at Napoli in Serie A.

However, Anguissa’s form at the start of the campaign for Napoli has been fantastic and he has swiftly emerged as one of their most influential performers during his loan spell.

The midfielder has to be worth the initial €15 million that Fulham agreed with Napoli when the loan deal was sanctioned in the summer. Therefore, they should not be accepting a different proposal to lower that down to €10 million at this point.

Considering his form for Napoli they are unlikely to give up on the chance to sign him for the sake of €5 million and therefore Fulham just have to hold their nerve here and stick to their original valuation.

George Dagless

I don’t think so.

I think Fulham are in a decent enough position financially where they don’t need to desperately bring in cash as soon as possible.

They’ll feel more than comfortable with seeing Anguissa stay there on loan until the summer before any fee is paid, and they’ll surely have budgeted accordingly to factor in that they’d be getting €15m potentially next summer rather than a smaller fee in January.

Fulham have only just come out of the Premier League – the second time in the last few years – and so obviously they are in a better financial position than most in the Championship, even if a pandemic has just been on everyone’s mind for the last year or so.

I do see Anguissa leaving permanently and he is shining at Napoli but I don’t think Fulham need to accept a lower price and they’d surely rather wait for the original figure.

Ben Wignall

For a player of Anguissa’s ability, accepting €10 million would be a big mistake and I feel as though the apparent €15 million permanent option is still too low of a fee.

The Cameroon international seems to be settling in very well at Napoli, playing every minute of four Serie A games so far and they’ve all resulted in wins.

He’s clearly a top-level player as evidenced by his performances for the Cottagers last season in spite of relegation – that is why Premier League clubs were linked to his signature.

Fulham spent a hefty fee on Anguissa a number of years ago but in my eyes he’s still worth around the £20 million mark, hence why I was shocked to see Fulham accept a fee significantly lower than that should Napoli want to make it permanent.

It does look like they’re trying to short-change Fulham though and they should just say no – if they don’t want to pay the fee in full then if I were Marco Silva and his transfer team I’d consider bringing Anguissa back into the fold should they secure promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.