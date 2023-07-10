This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Southampton are one of several sides that are keen on signing Manchester United’s Amad Diallo this summer, according to Football Insider.

The report states that the Saints have made contact with the Premier League club about the possibility of taking Diallo on loan in the 2023/24 season.

It adds that new Southampton boss Russell Martin is a big fan of the forwards and sees the 20-year-old as someone who can help fire Southampton back to the Premier League.

However, the Championship club does face a battle as other clubs such as Sunderland, Sheffield United, and Burnley have also been linked with the attacker.

Do Southampton need Amad Diallo?

Here, we asked three FLW writers for their thoughts on Southampton’s interest in Amad Diallo and whether he is needed.

Brett Worthington

This would be a big coup for Southampton if they got this deal over the line.

Diallo showed last season at Sunderland what a player he is at this level, so whoever signed him would be adding a player with real class.

Diallo is probably in need of another loan away from Old Trafford, as it seems he will still struggle to break into the Man United first team.

However, Southampton are not the only team interested and face some big competition from the Premier League and abroad.

But Diallo is definitely the type of player Southampton should be looking to sign, as they need a bit of flair and imagination in a team that lost its way last season.

The 20-year-old would be a fantastic addition, but it seems they are just one of many sides keen on the forward this summer.

Declan Harte

Amad would be a great addition to Southampton’s attacking options, especially if Nathan Tella completes his proposed move to Burnley.

The winger was excellent for Sunderland last season, scoring an impressive 13 goals for the team as they reached the play-offs.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will sanction a loan for another season, especially to the Championship.

But if the Saints can convince him to remain in the second tier, then his arrival would boost the club’s chances of competing for promotion next season.

Ned Holmes

Signing Amad Diallo would be a phenomenal bit of business from Southampton but I can't see it happening.

If he goes back to the Championship, which is surely unlikely after his brilliance in the second tier last season, then you'd image Sunderland will be the likely destination given how positive Tony Mowbray has been for his development.

When he was on song, Amad was one of the best players in the division last term and he should only be better should he return with that experience under his belt.

It's obvious why Saints are interested in a loan deal for the Manchester United man, who would improve any side in the Championship, while a front line that included both him and Nathan Tella is a very scary prospect.

But you feel a Premier League move is the next obvious step.