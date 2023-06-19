This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Luton Town have Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls in their sights this summer.

Luton Town's goalkeeper situation

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Hatters are set to sign Asmir Begovic on a free transfer, and one other goalkeeper in a refreshment of the department at Kenilworth Road.

Despite being inbetween the sticks for the club's promotion to the Premier League, Luton have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Nottingham Forest's Ethan Horvath.

Thomas Kaminski is said to be Luton's target, but if he is unavailable, they are set to turn to Nicholls.

Would Nicholls be a good signing for Luton?

With the Nicholls links in mind, then, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on the potential deal.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Given the fact they are already bringing in Asmir Begovic, bringing in Lee Nicholls would be a solid addition.

Those two fighting for the number one role is a solid goalkeeping department, and one that boasts a lot of experience.

Of course, Kaminski is a talent, too, but with Nixon's report above suggesting he is going to cost £6 million, for a potential number two, that is a lot to pay.

Of course, given he is tied down at Huddersfield until at least 2026, Nicholls will command a decent fee, too, but it should not be anywhere near as significant as the one for Kaminski.

As such, I like this addition for the Hatters, albeit would be a big blow for Huddersfield Town.

James Reeves

Nicholls would be a good signing for Luton.

The 30-year-old has proven himself to be an excellent goalkeeper at Championship level in recent years, and he has earned the opportunity to make the step-up to the Premier League.

It is surprising that Rob Edwards has opted against signing Ethan Horvath permanently following his side's promotion to the top flight, but Nicholls would be an upgrade on the American.

However, Nicholls should be careful about making the move to Kenilworth Road as the Hatters are also reportedly set to sign Asmir Begovic, and he must ensure he receives assurances he will be first choice.

Neil Warnock will be desperate to keep Nicholls at the John Smith's Stadium, and it would be a huge blow to Town to lose him, but he would be a shrewd addition for Luton.

Justin Peach

For the past two years, Lee Nicholls has been outstandingly consistent for Huddersfield Town in both their promotion-chasing season under Carlos Corberan, and last season when fighting relegation.

His importance to the Terriers was made obvious throughout the 2022/23 season having picked up an injury before returning to help guide them to safety under Neil Warnock. As a consistent shot stopper, as well as a leader, he would be a huge benefit to any side needing a reliable goalkeeper.

With Luton needing a new number one following Ethan Horvath's return to Nottingham Forest, Nicholls would seemingly be the ideal replacement, but his lack of top flight experience could prove problematic.

Not only that, but his current contract doesn't expire until 2026, with Huddersfield having the option to extend for a further which is likely to inflate his fee.

With those potential hurdles, it might make sense for the Hatters to move on elsewhere, leaving Nicholls to continue to star for the Terriers.