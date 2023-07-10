Sunderland are preparing an offer for Everton striker Tom Cannon, according to Alan Nixon.

Cannon impressed during a loan spell at Preston North End in the second half of last season.

The Ireland underage international scored eight in 20 league appearances as the Lilywhites finished 12th in the Championship table.

Ryan Lowe’s side competed for a play-off place, but fell just short of the top six.

But Sunderland earned a top six finish of their own, losing to Luton Town in the play-offs.

The Black Cats are now hoping to reinforce their attacking options in order to push for Premier League promotion once again over the next year.

Would Tom Cannon be a good signing for Sunderland?

Carlton Palmer believes that a £3 million deal, as is currently being proposed, would be a great bargain for the Championship side.

The 57-year-old was impressed by Cannon’s performances last season, and has claimed that his arrival would represent excellent business for Tony Mowbray’s side.

“Sunderland are still looking to strengthen in the forward department of their squad,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Ellis Simms has signed for Coventry City for £7 to 8 million, who they were hoping to bring into the club after a successful loan period last term.

“Sunderland have now turned their attention to another Everton striker, Tom Cannon.

“They’re reported to be preparing to offer £3 million plus bonuses for the 20-year-old centre forward, who excelled on loan at Preston North End for the second part of last season scoring eight goals and registering one assist in 20 Championship matches.

“Should Everton decide to sell, this would be a bargain and would represent excellent business given his age and the fact he’s already proven he can play at that level.”

Cannon earned his first minutes in the Premier League last season before going out on loan to the Championship in the second half of the campaign.

The 20-year-old made just two substitute appearances in the top flight, as Everton struggled for good results under Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will be successful in their approach for Cannon, with Everton having already sold Simms to Coventry City this summer.

Mowbray is keen to add another striker to his ranks this transfer window, with his squad looking quite thin in that position at the start of pre-season.

Tony Mowbray will be hoping that Sunderland can go one better this season

Is Tom Cannon worth £3 million amid Sunderland interest?

Cannon performed quite well for Preston last season and would be a smart addition for Sunderland.

The team really needs reinforcement up front, especially with Ross Stewart set to miss the start of the campaign as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury.

The Everton striker showed that he can perform at this level and score consistently during his time at Preston.

If they could agree a £3 million deal with the Toffees then that would represent really good business by the Black Cats, who have already made some smart moves in the window so far this summer.