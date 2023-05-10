Ipswich Town are leading the race to sign Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi this summer.

It has been reported by The Sun that the Tractor Boys are keen to sign the 20-year-old following his loan spell at Charlton Athletic.

Crystal Palace may be open to another loan move, with the forward now aiming to compete in the Championship next season after a successful year in League One.

Would Jesurun Rak-Sakyi be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

Carlton Palmer believes that this would be an exciting next step for all parties.

The 57-year-old has claimed that Kieran McKenna’s side would be an ideal fit given their attractive, attacking style of play.

While a step-up to the Championship would be a big next move, Palmer believes that he is ready to compete in the second tier.

He has highlighted his impressive goal contribution returns for the Addicks, suggesting that a move to the Championship is a natural next step to take at this stage of his career.

“A lot of clubs are vying for the signature of Jes Rak-Sakyi next season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The 20-year-old has had a fine season at Charlton, on loan from Crystal Palace.

“Fifteen goals and eight assists, it’s a very, very good return for a 20-year-old.

“A step-up in leagues for the young man, and the way Ipswich play football would appeal to Crystal Palace in their decision where to loan him out again next season.

“So I think it could be a good fit for both parties.”

Ipswich secured second place in the League One table to earn promotion back to the Championship.

McKenna’s side will now be looking to build a side capable of maintaining their status in the second tier beyond one year, with a view to potentially fighting for Premier League promotion at some stage.

Should Jesurun Rak-Sakyi sign for Ipswich Town?

This move would be an exciting next step for Rak-Sakyi, who has shown he is ready to step up into the second tier with his performances for Charlton.

Ipswich will want to bolster their attacking options as they look to improve to a Championship standard.

Ipswich would also be a good fit for the 20-year-old given their attacking style of play.

This seems like an ideal fit for all parties, so it is no wonder that Ipswich are keen to get the move done ahead of their rivals.